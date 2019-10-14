SAN ANTONIO — The second half of the high school football season got off to a hot start despite cold temperatures in San Antonio.

Local teams from the UIL's 6A classification, the highest division in Texas high school football, all had a bye on Friday, October 4, so the return to action on October 11 came with extra anticipation.

No game was more anticipated than the rivalry game between O'Connor and Brandeis from Northside ISD. In front of a sold-out crowd at Farris Stadium, the Broncos topped the Panthers, 37-15, setting themselves up to earn the top spot in the league.

Even with the loss, O'Connor will still likely make the playoffs, but other teams won't be so lucky. We talk about the "swing games," or the games that will determine the postseason fates of several teams that are in the hunt.

Week 7 had a few games that may end up deciding a team's season, but there all still four weeks to go. We'll start seeing more and more pivotal games as the end of the season looms.

In this week's podcast, we dig into some of the other biggest matchups of the past week, including Judson-New Braunfels, Roosevelt-South San and Brackenridge-Sam Houston. In the sub-6A classifications, Wagner’s dominance is our top story, while the Southwest Legacy Titans continue to impress.

KENS 5 digital producer Cameron Songer and sports reporter Evan Closky break down all the high school football action from the seventh week games of 2019 in the San Antonio area. You can listen below, or find us on your favorite podcast app.

If you're looking for more coverage of high school football in San Antonio, you're in the right place. We have weekly features, updated rankings and photo galleries, plus highlights every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

