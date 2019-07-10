SAN ANTONIO — The halftime show is a central part of every high school football game in Texas. The players get to rest, coaches can adjust the game plans, and other parts of the school, like the band or dance team, get their moment in the spotlight.

The prep football season in San Antonio works the same way. Week 6 is the midway point of the 11-week regular season, and all the teams that compete in the 6A classification in the area take the week off from playing games. Those teams represent the largest schools and usually receive the lion's share of the media coverage.

With the stage open on Friday, October 1, we focus on a handful of important games involving 5A, 4A, 3A and private school teams. Wagner and Veterans Memorial continue to run through San Antonio ISD foes in District 13-5A DI, while some teams from the Alamo City faced challenges from opponents outside the area.

We also look ahead to Week 7, when massive games for some of the city’s best fill the calendar. We preview contests like Brandeis-O’Connor, Jay-Warren, South San-Roosevelt and Reagan-Madison.

KENS5.com producer Cameron Songer and sportswriter David Flores break down all the high school football action from the sixth week games of 2019 in the San Antonio area. You can listen below, or find us on your favorite podcast app.

If you're looking for more coverage of high school football in San Antonio, you're in the right place. We have a comprehensive preview of the 2019 season, as well as highlights and photos every week.

RELATED: H.S. FOOTBALL / WEEK 6: All Class 6A area teams have byes this week

RELATED: Moczygemba is rallying force for Floresville High School | FNF Player of the Week

PHOTO GALLERIES:

On game day, KENS 5.com has a high school football scoreboard with live score updates. Save the link if you can’t make it to your favorite team’s game and need to know what’s happening!