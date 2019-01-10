SAN ANTONIO — Don't look now, but the high school football season is already about halfway over. We're starting to see which teams will be contending for district championships and postseason berths, but there are still a lot of games to be played.

After games played on September 26-28, we're down to two unbeaten 6A teams in the San Antonio area: Judson and Brandeis. That comes after Brennan, Roosevelt and New Braunfels lost, potentially shaking up the weekly KENS5.com rankings.

Meanwhile, in the sub-6A ranks, the top teams held serve, including Wagner, Kerrville Tivy, Boerne Champion, Harlan and Veterans Memorial.

Week 5 marks a milestone, especially for teams in the UIL's 6A classification, the largest in Texas high school football. For all of San Antonio 6A teams, the upcoming week, week 6, is a bye week at the halfway point of the 10-game regular season.

We have results from every game in the San Antonio area from Week 5 and a look ahead to the top games in Week 6. A clash between Antonian and Boerne tops our list, but we'll also be keeping an eye on Harlandale-Harlan and Brackenridge-Wagner, to name a few.

KENS5.com producer Cameron Songer and sportswriter David Flores break down all the high school football action from the fifth week games of 2019 in the San Antonio area. You can listen below, or find us on your favorite podcast app.

If you're looking for more coverage of high school football in San Antonio, you're in the right place. We have a comprehensive preview of the 2019 season, as well as highlights and photos every week.

On game day, KENS 5.com has a high school football scoreboard with live score updates. Save the link if you can’t make it to your favorite team’s game and need to know what’s happening!