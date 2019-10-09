SAN ANTONIO — The second week of high school football in the San Antonio area is in the books! While the playoffs are still weeks away, we're starting to get a better idea of which teams will be some of the best in the region in 2019.

In between the first and second round of games, KENS5.com published our first rankings of 2019, listing the top 10 teams in the 6A and sub-6A classifications.

Several Week 2 contests featured meetings between teams in the rankings, including Boerne Champion vs. Veterans Memorial in the 5A classification and Reagan-Steele and Brennan-Warren in the 6A classification.

The biggest game of the week was the annual Hammer Bowl between Judson and Wagner, the top teams in the 6A and sub-6A rankings, respectively. Another big local rivalry, the annual Holy Bowl between Central Catholic and Holy Cross, was also contested in the second week of the season.

KENS5.com producer Cameron Songer and sportswriter David Flores break down all the high school football action from the second week games of 2019 in the San Antonio area. You can listen below, or find us on your favorite podcast app.

If you're looking for more coverage of high school football in San Antonio, you're in the right place. We have a comprehensive preview of the 2019 season, as well as highlights and photos every week.

High school football preview: Who are the teams to beat in San Antonio?

H.S. FOOTBALL / WEEK 2: Battle with cancer has given Judson athlete greater appreciation for life

Friday Night Lights: Week 2 final scores for San Antonio-area schools

Player of the Week: Jefferson's Abraham Guadiano's on-field versatility matches his off-field ambitions

On game day, KENS 5.com has a high school football scoreboard with live score updates. Save the link if you can’t make it to your favorite team’s game and need to know what’s happening!