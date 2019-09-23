SAN ANTONIO — Talk about a district opener. After identical 3-0 starts to the 2019 season in non-district play, the real season began on Friday for Judson and Steele, the two favorites in a loaded 26-6A football district. In a September game with postseason implications, both offenses came to play, racking up more than 1,100 combined yards of offense. The resulting contest, a 51-48 Judson win, was one of the most memorable games in recent San Antonio area high school football history.

Of course, that wasn’t the only important game from Week 4. In similar game matching top teams in the 5A classification, Kerrville Tivy topped Boerne Champion, 24-19. The results from these games could bring a shakeup to the weekly KENS5.com high school football area rankings.

However, as the season approaches its midway point, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of which teams can make a run in the playoffs starting in November. There’s still a lot more football to play, and the next round of games holds plenty of promise.

Week 5 features Steele vs. Clemens, Brandeis vs. Brennan and Veterans Memorial vs. Brackenridge, to name a few.

KENS5.com producer Cameron Songer and sportswriter David Flores break down all the high school football action from the fourth week games of 2019 in the San Antonio area. You can listen below, or find us on your favorite podcast app.

