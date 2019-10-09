SAN ANTONIO — The high school football season is only two weeks old, but some of the cream is already rising to the top, and it looks familiar, especially in one notoriously tough district.

Judson, Steele and Clemens all started their season with 2-0 records after wins in the opening games. By the numbers everybody should be favored again this week. Judson hosts Harlingen, Clemens hosts Reagan and Steele plays at Churchill.

All three have a chance to be 3-0 before running that 26-6A gauntlet. "You gotta be ready for it, and I think our kids are ready," Judson Rockets head coach Rodney Williams said. "I know they are already maybe peeking, it's just common nature to go ahead and look and say, 'I've got the big boys coming in a couple of weeks.’ Nothing against Harlingen, that's just the way it is."

Steele gets that first sneak peek after this Friday night. It's Judson and Clemens back-to-back to open their district schedule. "Anybody in our district we're gonna look at it who they've played and how they are doing, and things like that, but overall, it comes down to us taking care of business one day at a time," said Steele head coach David Saenz. "And of course, you're going to have a tendency to see how everybody else in your district is doing."

Clemens head coach Jared Johnson said: "I talked to our kids about it today, about working hard every single day. This is our last week, and our last preseason game before our district schedule starts and we head to Smithson Valley. I can probably tell you what everybody in our district did last week, and what they have this week, and that's just what you do, you don't sleep. At the same time, Reagan is 0-2, and they don't wanna be 0-3, so we're expecting one heck of a football team coming, and they’ll play their best football on Friday night."

RELATED: High school football preview: Who are the teams to beat in San Antonio?

RELATED: DISTRICT 26-6A PREVIEW: Judson solid pick to repeat as champ of S.A. area's toughest district

Want more coverage of your favorite high school football team? Check out our new podcast, Friday Night Football Replay. It's available wherever you like to listen. You can also check it out below.