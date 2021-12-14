Falls City ready for championship moment

Beavers Football will battle for the 2A Division Two Football State Championship.

SAN ANTONIO — Falls City, Texas, population, 611, is ready for their Wednesday trip to the biggest state in Texas High School Football, state championship week.

"I've been kind of walking around like a celebrity. It feels pretty good," said senior receiver/cornerback Wesley Molina.

The Beavers have been here before, winning a state title in 2010 and playing for another in 2013.

"People here are pumped up and rightfully so," added senior running back/safety J.D. Sartwelle.

You can see the signs all around two this week, all season actually. The Falls City faithful are always behind their team, and this season has been no different for the (14-1) Beavers.

"That's the best thing about our kids is that they are always ready to play," said head coach Mark Kirchhoff. "We'll be there and ready to go!"

This week almost rivals a 'Hoosiers' type story as the 2A high school, along with their opponent, the Stratford Elks, will take the field at 11 a.m. Thursday morning at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, commonly referred to as 'Jerry's World'.

"That's gonna take a minute to process. It probably won't sink in until I'm on the field," said senior running back/defensive lineman Sheldon Wolf.

"That is crazy. Just seeing them every Sunday. The Cowboys are my team. It is just crazy to be able to play where they play," Molina added.

So they all know those 'wide eyed' moments are going to happen, and that's just part of the experience this week.

"People can talk about don't get all jacked up, and don't get over emotional, but it is gonna happen. I told my kids to start dealing with that today," Kirchhoff said.

All of Falls City might fit inside Cowboys Stadium.

"You know the town probably would," said Sartwelle.

"We get that all the time, small town, but big dreams, too," said Molina.

"I guarantee you this town, the town over and the town after that, we're all gonna be there," said Wolf.

"We're gonna go out there and compete for a ring. It's surreal," Sartwelle added.