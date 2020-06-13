Cornerstone Christian QB Lucas Coley commits to Arkansas

Coley heads to Fayetteville after sifting through 30-plus Division I offers.

SAN ANTONIO — When Lucas Coley announced his commitment to Arkansas, he made a lot of football fans in Fayetteville happy.

"Oh man, my phone literally froze for a few hours," Coley said laughing. "I couldn't even use it with all the notifications coming through. It was insane."

After receiving 30-plus Division I offers, he had a tough decision to make.

"The recruiting process was very stressful, but a big blessing. A lot of people don't get to go through it, especially how I did. All glory to God on that," Coley said. "It was also fun, in a sense, getting to know everybody and building relationships with college coaches all across the globe."

Ultimately, Arkansas rose to the top and Coley could not be happier with his decision.

"The main thing that drew me to commit to Arkansas was mostly my relationship with the coach -- not just football wise, but as a person," Coley said. "You know, how they can build me on-and-off the field...preparing me for the NFL."

He will now get to learn under offensive coordinator Kendal Briles whom is entering his first year in the Arkansas program.

"Their offense is very explosive and coach Briles has a very good reputation of developing quarterbacks and giving them to go and compete for a NFL job," Coley said.

The highly coveted recruit is happy to bring more attention to the San Antonio high school football scene.

"It's a big blessing getting recruited out of the city of San Antonio. A lot of college coaches are sleeping on this city, but we have a lot of talent here," Coley said. "I'm just blessed to showcase San Antonio's talent at the highest level of college football."

He also has a message for all the Arkansas fans out there.