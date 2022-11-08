Can Clark football finally crash the playoff party in 2022?

After going 10-20 over their last three seasons, the Cougars have something to prove.

SAN ANTONIO — The Clark Cougars head into 2022 looking to snap a nine-year playoff drought.

And with seven starters returning on offense, head coach J.L. Geist is optimistic his current bunch is ready to break the trend.

“I really like the seniors that have been with this program for four years now,” Geist said. “They understand what it’s gonna take in that district that we’re in—the kind of competitiveness that it’s gonna take, the battle it’s gonna take, and the preparation.”

In one of San Antonio’s toughest districts, 28-6A, experience can only help.

With a host of returning starters, Geist is using fall camp to sharpen his top guys with the playoffs in sight.

“We’re looking to solidify what we have.”

A 5-5 mark last season left the Cougars one win shy of the playoffs, but all that did was further fuel this group’s fire.

“Just more firepower,” says senior defensive lineman Ben Gibson. “We’re ready to get over that hump and be a playoff team.”

