After 2-8 season and no spring play, Chargers hope to find their gridiron identity this fall

Churchill hopes to create some team chemistry before a tough stretch of district matchups arrives.

SAN ANTONIO — For the first time in his tenure at Churchill, head coach Ron Harris opted against playing spring ball.

For that reason, Harris says the Chargers must be built this fall from the inside out.

“They’re the ones that have the least benefit of not doing spring ball,” says Harris of his offensive and defensive line. “So these fall practices are crucial for them.”

The Chargers are seeking consistent quarterback play, with an open competition headed into the fall.

“It’s different when they’re being really protected," Harris said. "We've got to make sure that they get to game day healthy."

The Chargers will host Stevens in Week 1 and travel to Hays Buda in Week 2 before embarking on a daunting stretch in District 28-6A.

One area the Chargers are set is special teams. Senior Kameron Van Prooyen handles both kicking and punting duties for the Chargers, and has one of the stronger legs in the Alamo City.

