Brandeis hires Charlie Bruce as head football coach

The Brandeis Broncos have a new head coach for the 2021 season, and the program is already seeing improvement.

SAN ANTONIO — "I've been welcomed with open arms from administration, to the athletes to the community, this is a great football community," said Charlie Bruce, Brandeis head football coach.

There's a new head honcho at Brandeis High School and he's bringing a new vibe to Bronco nation.

"Energetic, he brings as lot of enthusiasm to his coaching," said Julian Yzaguirre, Brandeis senior wide receiver.

"Excited, he's always excited and always bringing positive energy," said Aiden Inesta-Rodriguez, Brandeis senior corner.

Bruce not only brings a new vibe to the program, but a new offensive scheme that is clearly working as big orange is undefeated through week three.

"We're moving fast all the time, it's shorter practices but we're always working," said Inesta-Rodriguez.

"I see the belief, I see them doing the things that they are being coached to do. They understand our concepts, they have accepted the changes we have made," said Bruce.

"It's a lot quicker, it's a lot faster, it's a lot more energy too, and I like it a lot more," said Yzaguirre.

Change doesn't happen overnight, it's a process and something the broncos are learning how to trust.