BOERNE, Texas — KENS 5 reporter Evan Closky made the trip to Boerne-Champion High School to discuss the Chargers historic run with quarterback Luke Boyers. Below is the full conversation:

EC: Luke, for the first time in state history, you guys are going to the state semifinals. What does that mean (to you)?

LB: It's kinda crazy to think about. We're one of the top four teams in Texas in our division right now. It means a lot. All the hard work we've put in and just kinda keep on working.

EC: It's tough to be an underdog as one of four remaining teams left, but do you still feel like that?

LB: I still feel like that, and I feel like we embrace and love that. We've been underdogs in the past and that's why we come out and play so hard each and every week.

EC: How much are you enjoying this? How much is it fun and soaking that in and how much is it, 'we gotta be ready to go and we have a business trip on our hands?'

LB: It's fun. We're enjoying it. We were out to eat this week and some people were coming up to us that we've never really seen before saying 'congratulations.' You know, 'good job.' Love to see it. The town is coming together. They're taking care of us and everything. At the same time, we're at practice today. We got to keep on working.

RELATED: Boerne Champion faces familiar foe for chance at history

EC: What are some thoughts as you gear up for Saturday?

LB: I think we're going to have to focus on us and not them. As soon as we start focusing on them, we're going to start going away from what we do best, and that's playing for one another and that's when we'll struggle. As long as we come into the game, stick to our gameplan, play our brand of football -- I think we'll be all right.

EC: You're in a room here full of trophies. Have you guys ever thought about (lifting) one there in Arlington?

LB: It's becoming more and more realistic each and every day. As long as we keep doing what we're supposed to, I think we got a great chance. We got a great opponent coming this Saturday, but I think we just play our brand of football we'll be just fine.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Two San Antonio nurses arrested after police said they found felony quantity of prescription painkillers

'I hate cops': Why the photo of a San Antonio Police officer is going viral

UTSA lecturer and other suspect arrested in drug raid; thousands of pills confiscated

What is a Blue Alert and why did my phone just go off?