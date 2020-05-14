SAN ANTONIO — During the pandemic, family projects are the new norm.

For the Anderson family, a trip to the park is part of the process, but other times, it is nice to just stay home.

"Yeah, I have more respect for my garage than I ever did," Harlan wide receiver Kamali Anderson said.

The rising senior is training for his final season with the Hawks. His father William dusted off some old equipment.

"Hey, this right here is well, well money invested," William said.

As for his uncle Anthony Batista, the personal trainer moved into the Anderson home at the beginning of the pandemic and has been working with Kamali since.

"This pandemic has helped us hit it that much harder," the trainer and professional wrestler said. "There's no excuses. Let's get up, get in the gym and we got to go now. I'm there to guide that every step of the way."

There is only so much room for Kamali and Anthony to train in the garage. They make it work.

Kamali had no idea where this was going to go, but since gyms have shut down, the 17-year-old has added eight pounds of muscle.

"It's the best type of workouts I've ever done before," Kamali said.

Batista said, "I think it's given him a layer of toughness because there's something like training in these types of environments that brings out a level of toughness you just can't achieve in the gym."

William said jokingly, "You know, I've been pushing him around for 17 years now so maybe a little weight lifting will help him out, help his chances a little bit."

With gyms reopening as early as May 18, the family is not so quick to give up a good thing.

"I think now that there's so much of a routine and it's so much more convenient here I think this might be the pace to lift," William said.

The Anderson's are hoping everyone can see their family project on full display in the fall when football season (hopefully) begins.

"I'm going to be physically in shape, mentally in shape because of my uncle and how he's been pushing me and I'll be a step in front of most people -- most opponents," Kamali said.

