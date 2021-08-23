A love letter to Texas High School Football

With the season starting this week, KENS 5's Vinnie Vinzetta reminds us why Texas does it best.

SAN ANTONIO — Those that have played there, know it.

Those that been there, know it.

Those from the great state of Texas, know it.

It’s not that we do it better than anyone else, we just simply do it better than everybody else.

We call it Texas High School Football. Friday Night Lights.

There’s something about that night in September, October, November.

For those couple of hours our ills of the world are behind us. Hearts are full. Minds are free.

Maybe it’s the innocence? Maybe it’s the passion? Maybe it’s both?

Because on most nights in the fall…There’s not a place in the world we’d rather be

It’s in our DNA. It’s what we do. And we do it right.

There’s just something magical. It is family. Fathers. Sons. Mothers. Daughters. It runs deep. It always has. It always will.

It’s not just football. It is Texas High School Football.