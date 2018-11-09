Even in high school football, there are no moral victories.

As then-New York Jets coach Herm Edwards famously said in 2002, you play the game to win.

Wagner lost to rival Judson 35-28 in the 13th annual Hammer Bowl, but as the final score indicates, the Thunderbirds were no pushover. Trailing 21-14 heading into the fourth quarter, Wagner played the Rockets to a 14-14 draw in the final period.

The solid performance against state-ranked Judson was enough to propel the Thunderbirds (1-1) to the top spot in the KENS5.com Sub-6A area rankings. Judson (2-0) remained No. 1 in the KENS5.com Class 6A rankings.

Wagner replaced Alamo Heights in the top spot of the Sub-6A rankings. The Mules had a tough time on the border last week, losing to Laredo United, 44-31.

Judson leads the Hammer Bowl 11-2 and has won seven straight in the series. Judson and Wagner competed in the same district until the latter dropped from 6A to 5A in this year’s University Interscholastic League realignment.

The Thunderbirds open district play against Sam Houston on Saturday night at Alamo Stadium. Wagner was the preseason pick to win the District 13-5A / Division I title.

Judson wraps up non-district play against Harlingen on the road Friday night, and takes on Steele in its league opener Sept. 21 at home.

O’Connor (2-0), Smithson Valley (0-1), Brandeis (2-0) and Steele (1-1), in that order, round out the top five of the 6A rankings. Reagan (1-1), Warren (2-0), Jay (2-0), Clemens (2-0) and Johnson (1-1) are ranked Nos. 6-10, respectively.

No. 2 Kerrville Tivy (1-1), No. 3 Southwest (1-1) and No. 5 Boerne Champion (1-1) round out the top half of the Sub-6A rankings.

Navarro (2-0), Canyon Lake (2-0), Somerset (2-0), Medina Valley (1-1) and Fredericksburg (1-1) are ranked 6-10, respectively.

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

Class 6A

1. Judson (2-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Wagner 35-28

The skinny: The Rockets have won seven in a row against the Thunderbirds and lead the series between the Judson ISD rivals 11-2.

This week: at Harlingen, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2. O’Connor (2-0)

O'Connor, taking the field to play Steele in their season opener Aug. 31 at Lehnhoff Stadium, reached the state quarterfinals and finished 13-1 last year. Photo by David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to KENS5.com

DAVID OLMOS

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Holmes 42-6

The skinny: O’Connor racked up 521 yards of total offense in its district opener, getting 220 yards on the ground and 301 passing.

This week: vs. No. 7 Warren, Thursday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

3. Smithson Valley (0-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: The Rangers' game against Pflugerville Hendrickson was canceled because of lightning.

The skinny: Bad weather has forced the cancellation of the Hendrickson-Smithson Valley game two of the past three seasons.

This week: vs. Madison, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Ranger Stadium, Smithson Valley

4. Brandeis (2-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Stevens 59-14

The skinny: Broncos quarterback Jordan Battles passed for 208 yards and five touchdowns, two each to tight end Oscar Cardenas and wide receiver Brandon Pake.

This week: vs. Marshall, Friday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

5. Steele (1-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Reagan 35-30

The skinny: Wyatt Begeal threw three touchdown passes and De'Quavion Thomas rushed for 115 yards, helping get the Knights back on track after a season-opening loss.

This week: vs. Churchill, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

6. Reagan (1-1)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Lost to Steele 35-30

The skinny: Reagan pulled to within five with 3:07 left, but Steele ran out of the clock after a botched onside kick.

This week: vs. No. 9 Clemens, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

7. Warren (2-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Brennan 33-21

The skinny: Samuel Stanford rushed for 104 yards and averaged 7.4 per carry in the Warriors' victory.

This week: vs. No. 2 O'Connor, Thursday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

8. Jay (2-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Beat Clark 36-28

The skinny: Jay running back Jaylin Hastings had 30 carries for 190 yards and one touchdown.

This week: vs. Brennan, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

9. Clemens (2-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated MacArthur 27-0

The skinny: The Buffaloes held MacArthur to 148 yards, 114 rushing and 34 passing.

This week: vs. No. 6 Reagan, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

10. Johnson (1-1)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated San Marcos 48-28

The skinny: The Jaguars wasted no time in taking control of the game, jumping out to a 31-0 lead after one quarter.

This week: vs. New Braunfels, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

Entering the rankings: Johnson (1-1)

Dropping out of the rankings: Madison (0-2)

Sub -6A

1. Wagner (1-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Lost to Judson 35-28

The skinny: Behind 21-14 after three quarters, the Thunderbirds played their Judson ISD rival even in the fourth period.

This week: vs. Sam Houston, Saturday, 7 p.m., Alamo Stadium

2. Kerrville Tivy (1-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Fredericksburg 57-41

The skinny: Tivy junior Jared Zirkel kicked a 59-yard field goal on the last play of the game.

This week: vs. Del Rio, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Kerrville

3. Southwest (1-1)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Lost to Eagle Pass 16-14

The skinny: Eagle Pass' score on a safety with 9:20 left turned out to be the difference.

This week: vs. Uvalde, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Southwest Dragon Stadium

4. Alamo Heights (1-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Lost to Laredo United 44-31

The skinny: The Mules led 25-23 heading into the fourth quarter, but United scored three touchdowns in the final period to put the game away.

This week: vs. East Central, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Orem Stadium, Alamo Heights

5. Boerne Champion (1-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Beat Veterans Memorial 38-21

The skinny: Champion quarterback Luke Boyers had 224 yards of total offense and accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two running, as the Chargers got back on track.

This week: vs. MacArthur, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

6. Navarro (2-0)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Marion 50-36

The skinny: Johnny Alegria figured big in the Panthers' victory, rushing for 184 yards and three touchdowns and averaging 9.7 yards per carry.

This week: vs. Marble Falls, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lee Field, Geronimo

7. Canyon Lake (2-0)

District: 14-4A / Division I

Last week: Defeated Pflugerville Weiss 20-3

Ranking last week: No. 8

The skinny: Canyon Lake held to Weiss to 58 yards of total offense.

This week: at Wimberley, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

8. Somerset (2-0)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Devine 45-20

The skinny: Somerset running back Johnathan Duenas had an outstanding game in the win over Devine, rushing for 205 yards, three touchdowns and averaging 25.6 yards per carry.

This week: vs. McCollum, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Harlandale Memorial Stadium

9. Medina Valley (1-1)

District: 15-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Boerne 41-26

The skinny: Medina Valley running back Logan Masters averaged a whopping 44.8 yards per attempt, finishing with 179 yards on only four carries and scoring on three of them.

This week: vs. Hondo, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Panther Stadium, Castroville

10. Fredericksburg (1-1)

District: 14-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Lost to Kerrville Tivy 57-41

The skinny: Fredericksburg quarterback Brant Bowers was spectacular in defeat, completing 23 of 37 passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns.

This week: vs. Bastrop Cedar Creek, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Fredericksburg

Entering the rankings: No. 9 Medina Valley (1-1)

Dropping out of the rankings: Boerne (1-1)

