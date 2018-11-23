SAN ANTONIO — Playoff prep football continues with the second round of games on Friday, beginning with a game that ended in familiar fashion for the Judson Rockets.

Going into the early game between Judson and Reagan, the Rockets were the only 6A San Antonio-area team that hadn't lost a game in 2018. That continued at the Alamodome, where they blasted past the Rattlers with a 63-21 victory in the second round of the Class 6A Division 1 playoffs.

The Rockets scored five touchdowns in the second quarter alone, and their defense prevented Reagan from ever gaining much momentum.

Check out photos from the matchup here.

PHOTOS: Rockets stay undefeated, blast past Rattlers, 63-21
01 / 31
Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to Kens5.com
02 / 31
03 / 31
04 / 31
05 / 31
06 / 31
07 / 31
08 / 31
09 / 31
10 / 31
11 / 31
12 / 31
13 / 31
14 / 31
15 / 31
16 / 31
17 / 31
18 / 31
19 / 31
20 / 31
21 / 31
22 / 31
23 / 31
24 / 31
25 / 31
26 / 31
27 / 31
28 / 31
29 / 31
30 / 31
31 / 31

This article will be updated with photo galleries from Friday's other playoff games following their completion.

© 2018 KENS