SAN ANTONIO — Playoff prep football continues with the second round of games on Friday, beginning with a game that ended in familiar fashion for the Judson Rockets.

Going into the early game between Judson and Reagan, the Rockets were the only 6A San Antonio-area team that hadn't lost a game in 2018. That continued at the Alamodome, where they blasted past the Rattlers with a 63-21 victory in the second round of the Class 6A Division 1 playoffs.

The Rockets scored five touchdowns in the second quarter alone, and their defense prevented Reagan from ever gaining much momentum.

