SAN ANTONIO — Playoff prep football continues with the second round of games on Friday, beginning with a game that ended in familiar fashion for the Judson Rockets.
Going into the early game between Judson and Reagan, the Rockets were the only 6A San Antonio-area team that hadn't lost a game in 2018. That continued at the Alamodome, where they blasted past the Rattlers with a 63-21 victory in the second round of the Class 6A Division 1 playoffs.
The Rockets scored five touchdowns in the second quarter alone, and their defense prevented Reagan from ever gaining much momentum.
Check out photos from the matchup here.
This article will be updated with photo galleries from Friday's other playoff games following their completion.