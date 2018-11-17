It’s one down, one to go for the Reagan Rattlers.

Playing arguably their best game of the season, the Rattlers trounced previously unbeaten O’Connor 30-7 in the first round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs Friday night at Farris Stadium.

After a scoreless first quarter, Reagan shifted to another gear in the second and was up 24-0 at the half. The Rattlers stretched the lead to 30-0 before the Panthers finally scored with 8:28 left. O’Connor had won 23 of its last 24 games.

Reagan (9-2) now gets a shot at another 10-0 team, the Judson Rockets. The only remaining undefeated 6A team in the San Antonio area, Judson advanced to the second round with a 49-14 win over Buda Hays.

Judson and Reagan will square off at noon Friday at the Alamodome. Madison (9-2) will play Austin Westlake (9-1) in another 6A second-round game at 2 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels Canyon’s Cougar Stadium.

Reagan’s big win nixed a second-round showdown between Judson and O’Connor, who were No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the KENS5.com rankings, for most of the season.

The other area pairings are listed below.

UIL Football Playoffs

Region IV second-round pairings

(Only San Antonio-area matchups listed)

Class 6A / Division I

Austin Lake Travis (9-1), vs. Madison (9-2), Friday, 2 p.m., Cougar Stadium, New Braunfels Canyon H.S.

Judson (10-0), vs. Reagan (9-2), Friday, noon, Alamodome

Class 6A / Division II

Austin Westlake (10-1), vs. Brennan (8-3), Friday, 4 p.m., Alamodome

Steele (8-3) vs. Brandeis (9-2), Friday, 8 p.m., Alamodome

Class 5A / Division I

Wagner (10-1) vs. Corpus Christi Ray (7-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (8-3) vs. Southwest (10-1), Friday, 2 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Southwest H.S.

Harlan (8-3) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (11-0), Friday, 1 p.m., Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi

Saturday's bi-district game

Laredo Martin (6-4) vs. Veterans Memorial (7-3), 6 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

Laredo Martin-Veterans Memorial winner vs. Mission Veterans Memorial (10-1) in second round, TBD

Class 5A Division II

Kerrville Tivy (10-1) vs. Southside (9-2), TBD

Corpus Christi Calallen (10-1) vs. Alamo Heights (8-3), Friday, 7 p.m., Heroes Stadium

Saturday's bidistrict game

Somerset (7-3) vs. Mission Sharyland (7-3), 6 p.m., Thompson Stadium, Mission

Somerset-Mission Sharyland winner vs. Brenham (7-4) in second round, TBD

Class 4A Division I

Boerne (9-2) vs.Sealy (11-0), TBD

Liberty Hill (9-1) vs. Gonzales (6-5), TBD

Saturday's bi-district game

Rio Grande City Grulla (3-7) vs. La Vernia (9-1), 6 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Sinton

Rio Grande City Grulla-La Vernia winner vs. Lampasas (7-4), TBD

Class 4A Division II

Rockport-Fulton (7-4) vs. Crystal City (8-3), TBD

Raymondville (10-1) vs. Navarro (8-2), TBD

Class 3A / Division I

Rice Consolidated (10-1) vs. Cole (9-2), TBD

Saturday's bi-district game

Hitchcock (7-3) vs. Goliad (8-2), Saturday, 6 p.m., Ricebird Stadium, El Campo

Hitchcock-Goliad winner vs. Marion (10-1) in second round, TBD

George West (10-1) vs Yoakum (9-2), TBD

Class 3A / Division II

Poth (10-1) vs. Van Vleck (10-1), TBD

Class 2A / Division I

No area teams advanced to second round

Class 2A / Division II

Falls City (11-0) vs. Snook (9-2), TBD

TAPPS Playoffs

(Pairings for San Antonio-area teams only)

Division I

Antonian (5-5) vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m., Jarrell

Central Catholic (4-6) at Argyle Liberty Christian (5-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division II

Houston Lutheran South (8-2) vs. Holy Cross (6-3), Friday, 7 p.m., Harlandale Memorial Stadium

Division III

Schertz John Paul II (3-7) vs. League City Bay Area Christian (7-3), Friday, 6 p.m., Bay Area Christian

Houston Lutheran North (2-6) at Boerne Geneva (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

© 2018 KENS