SAN ANTONIO – Judson and O’Connor have been No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the KENS5.com area high school football rankings for most of the season.
As the UIL playoff bracket goes, the Rockets and Panthers could meet next week in the second round of the playoffs.
Judson capped a 9-0 season with a 49-7 rout of playoff-bound Clemens on Friday, while O'Connor rolled past Stevens 33-3 to finish 10-0 for the second year in a row. The Panthers have won 23 of their last 24 games, and set a school record for most victories in a season with a 13-1 finish last year.
Judson, which has missed the postseason only three times in the last 37 seasons, hosts Buda Hays in the first round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs on Friday night. The Rockets are in the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season.
O'Connor starts the playoffs against Reagan (8-2) on Friday at Farris Stadium. The Panthers missed the playoffs in their first five seasons (1998-2002), but have advanced to the postseason 16 years in a row since then. The streak started when O'Connor made its first playoff appearance in 2003.
If Judson and O'Connor get past the first round, they will square off in the playoffs for the seventh time since O'Connor opened in 1998. The Rockets lead the series 5-1, with the lone Panthers victory coming in a 2012 second-round game. That's the year O'Connor reached the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
Judson has bounced O'Connor out of the playoffs three times since then, in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
What has added intrigue to every Judson-O'Connor playoff game is Panthers coach David Malesky, link to the Rockets. A 1984 Judson graduate, Malesky has been on the sidelines for each meeting. He joined Danny Padron's staff at O'Connor in 2002, serving as defensive coordinator for eight seasons before getting promoted to head coach in 2010.
Malesky was a standout senior linebacker at Judson in 1983, when the Rockets won first state championship. He has an 80-29 record at O'Connor.
Judson coach Sean McAuliffe was the Rockets' defensive coordinator for two seasons before succeeding Mark Smith as head coach in 2014. He has a 51-12 career record and is 3-0 against O'Connor. McAuliffe was Judson's defensive coordinator when it lost to the Panthers in 2012.
UIL Football Playoffs
Region IV bi-district pairings
(Matchups are listed in order of bracket.)
Class 6A / Division I
Smithson Valley (5-4) vs. Austin Lake Travis (8-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lake Travis ISD Stadium
Warren (8-2) vs. Madison (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium
Mission (8-2) vs. Laredo United (8-2), Friday 7:30 p.m., Laredo United ISD Student Activity Center
Harlingen (5-4) vs. Weslaco (9-1), Friday 7:30 p.m., Lackey Stadium, Weslaco
Buda Hays (8-2) vs. Judson (9-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium
Reagan (8-2) vs. O’Connor (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium
Laredo United South (3-7) vs. PSJA North (6-4), Saturday, 5 p.m., PSJA Stadium, Pharr
Edinburg (7-3) at San Benito (6-4) Friday 7:30 p.m., Morrow Stadium, San Benito
Class 6A / Division II
Clemens (6-4) vs. Austin Westlake (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Chaparral Stadium, Westlake
Brennan (7-3) vs. Johnson (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium
McAllen Memorial (6-4) vs. Laredo Alexander (8-2), Saturday 6 p.m., Laredo United ISD Student Activity Center
Harlingen South (4-6) vs. Edinburg Vela (10-0), Friday 7:30 p.m., Flores Stadium, Edinburg
Austin Bowie (7-3) vs. Cibolo Steele (7-3) Friday 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium
Churchill (5-5) vs. Brandeis (8-2) Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium
Eagle Pass (8-2) vs. PSJA (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m., PSJA Stadium, Pharr
Weslaco East (5-4) vs. Brownsville Hanna (8-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Sams Stadium, Brownsville
Class 5A / Division I
Harlandale (6-4) vs.Wagner (9-1), Thursday 7 p.m., Rutledge Stadium
Corpus Christi Ray (6-4) vs. Brownsville Pace (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m., Sams Stadium, Brownsville
Brackenridge (6-4) vs. Southwest (9-1), Thursday 7 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Southwest
La Joya Palmview (6-4) vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Hornet Stadium, Flour Bluff
Brownsville Veterans Memorial (7-3) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (10-0), Thursday 7 p.m., Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi
Sam Houston (5-5) vs. Harlan (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m., Farris Stadium
Victoria East (5-5) vs. Mission Veterans Memorial (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Landry Stadium
Laredo Martin (6-4) vs. Veterans Memorial (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m., Rutledge Stadium
Class 5A Division II
Medina Valley (7-3) vs. Leander Glenn (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m., Bible Stadium, Leander
Port Lavaca Calhoun (7-3) vs. Mission Power (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Thompson Stadium, Mission
Bastrop (6-4) vs. Kerrville Tivy (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Antler Stadium, Kerrville
Mercedes (5-5) vs. Southside (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Southside Stadium
Pharr Valley View (7-3) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Corpus Christi
Georgetown East View (6-4) vs. Alamo Heights (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Orem Stadium, Alamo Heights
Somerset (7-3) vs. Mission Sharyland (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m., Thompson Stadium, Mission
Boerne Champion (7-3) vs. Brenham (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Cub Stadium, Brenham
Class 4A Division I
Taylor (4-6) vs. Sealy (10-0), Thursday, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Bastrop
Boerne (8-2) vs. Zapata (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Shirley Field, Laredo
Bay City (4-6) vs. Liberty Hill (8-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Stadium, Giddings
Kingsville (5-5) vs. Gonzales (5-5), Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Indian Stadium, Jourdanton
Rio Grande City Grulla (3-7) vs. La Vernia (9-1), Saturday, 6 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Sinton
Brazosport (5-5) vs. Lampasas (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Green Stadium, Bryan
Beeville Jones (6-4) vs. La Feria (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Cabaniss Stadium, Corpus Christi
Canyon Lake (7-3) vs. Needville (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gobbler Stadium, Cuero
Class 4A Division II
Pearsall (4-6) vs. Cuero (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m., Alamo Stadium
Ingleside (5-5) vs. Rio Hondo (8-1), Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Lackey Stadium, Weslaco
Llano (6-4) vs. Hondo (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m., Alamo Stadium
Port Isabel (4-5) vs. Corpus Christi West Oso (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m. Tiger Stadium, Mercedes
Progreso (3-7) vs. Rockport-Fulton (6-4), Thursday, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Alice
Wimberley (4-6) vs. Crystal City (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Bobcat Stadium, South San Antonio H.S.
Orange Grove (5-5) vs. Raymondville (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., LaPrade Stadium, Donna
Devine (6-4), Navarro (7-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Eschenberg Field, Floresville
Class 3A / Division I
Vanderbilt Industrial (5-5) vs. Rice Consolidated (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Ricebird Stadium, El Campo
Cole (8-2) vs. Lyford (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m., Boggus Stadium, Harlingen
Palacios (5-5) vs. Edna (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Sandcrab Stadium, Port Lavaca
San Diego (8-2) vs. Jourdanton (8-2), Saturday 2 p.m., Hornet Stadium, Corpus Christi
Aransas Pass (5-5) vs. Marion (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium, Falls City
Hitchcock (7-3) vs. Goliad (8-2), Saturday, 6 p.m., Ricebird Stadium, El Campo
Randolph (5-5) vs. George West (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Indian Stadium, Jourdanton
Yoakum (8-2) vs. Columbus (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Brahmas Stadium, Hallettsville
Class 3A / Division II
Schulenburg (7-3) vs. Blanco (8-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Johnson Field, Karnes City
Stockdale (4-6) vs. Corpus Christi London (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Longhorn Stadium, George West
Johnson City (2-8) vs. East Bernard (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., New Braunfels Canyon
Hebbronville (5-4) vs. Skidmore-Tynan (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Alice
Santa Rosa (5-5) vs. Poth (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Mathis
Sonora (4-5) vs. Van Vleck (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Benson Stadium, San Antonio
Dilley (2-8) vs. Odem (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Buckaroo Stadium, Freer
Tidehaven (4-6) vs. Ingram (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m., Lion Stadium, Kenedy
Class 2A / Division I
Junction (2-8) vs. Holland (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m., Shelton Stadium, Buda
Wallis Brazos (5-4) vs. Three Rivers (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Yoakum
Milano (4-5) vs. Mason (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Burnet
Freer (4-6) vs. Weimar (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Lion Stadium, Kenedy
Santa Maria (4-5) vs. Shiner (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Sinton
Hearne (4-5) vs. Brackettville (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium, San Antonio
Yorktown (6-4) vs. Refugio (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Johnson Field, Karnes City
Center Point (5-5) vs. Thorndale (7-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Mustang Stadium, Marble Falls
Class 2A / Division II
Louise (3-7) vs. Granger (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m., Mills Stadium, Sealy
Runge (3-7) vs. La Villa (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Warrior Stadium, Corpus Christi
Chilton (1-9) vs. Burton (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Green Stadium, Bryan
Bruni (4-5) vs. La Pryor (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m., Myers Memorial Stadium, Cotulla
Agua Dulce (7-3) vs. Falls City (10-0), Thursday, 7 p.m., Beaver Stadium, Falls City
Bremond (5-5) vs. Snook (8-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Cougar Field, College Station
Charlotte (7-3) vs. Woodsboro (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Three Rivers
Flatonia (5-5) vs. Iola (4-4), Friday, 7 p.m., Tiger Stadium, Rockdale
TAPPS Playoffs
(Pairings for San Antonio-area teams only)
Division I
Antonian (5-5) vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m., Jarrell
Central Catholic (4-6) at Argyle Liberty Christian (5-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.
Division II
Holy Cross (6-3) vs. Houston Lutheran South (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m., Harlandale Memorial Stadium
Division III
Schertz John Paul II (3-7) vs. League City Bay Area Christian (7-3), TBD
Houston Lutheran North (2-6) vs. Boerne Geneva (7-3), TBD