SAN ANTONIO – Judson and O’Connor have been No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in the KENS5.com area high school football rankings for most of the season.

As the UIL playoff bracket goes, the Rockets and Panthers could meet next week in the second round of the playoffs.

Judson capped a 9-0 season with a 49-7 rout of playoff-bound Clemens on Friday, while O'Connor rolled past Stevens 33-3 to finish 10-0 for the second year in a row. The Panthers have won 23 of their last 24 games, and set a school record for most victories in a season with a 13-1 finish last year.

Judson, which has missed the postseason only three times in the last 37 seasons, hosts Buda Hays in the first round of the Class 6A Division I playoffs on Friday night. The Rockets are in the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season.

O'Connor starts the playoffs against Reagan (8-2) on Friday at Farris Stadium. The Panthers missed the playoffs in their first five seasons (1998-2002), but have advanced to the postseason 16 years in a row since then. The streak started when O'Connor made its first playoff appearance in 2003.

With his Rockets 9-0 and finishing the regular season ranked No. 3 in the Associated Press Class 6A state poll, Judson coach Sean McAuliffe has plenty to smile about heading into the playoffs. Photo by David Flores / KENS5.com.

If Judson and O'Connor get past the first round, they will square off in the playoffs for the seventh time since O'Connor opened in 1998. The Rockets lead the series 5-1, with the lone Panthers victory coming in a 2012 second-round game. That's the year O'Connor reached the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

Judson has bounced O'Connor out of the playoffs three times since then, in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

What has added intrigue to every Judson-O'Connor playoff game is Panthers coach David Malesky, link to the Rockets. A 1984 Judson graduate, Malesky has been on the sidelines for each meeting. He joined Danny Padron's staff at O'Connor in 2002, serving as defensive coordinator for eight seasons before getting promoted to head coach in 2010.

Malesky was a standout senior linebacker at Judson in 1983, when the Rockets won first state championship. He has an 80-29 record at O'Connor.

Judson coach Sean McAuliffe was the Rockets' defensive coordinator for two seasons before succeeding Mark Smith as head coach in 2014. He has a 51-12 career record and is 3-0 against O'Connor. McAuliffe was Judson's defensive coordinator when it lost to the Panthers in 2012.

UIL Football Playoffs

Region IV bi-district pairings

(Matchups are listed in order of bracket.)

Class 6A / Division I

Smithson Valley (5-4) vs. Austin Lake Travis (8-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lake Travis ISD Stadium

Warren (8-2) vs. Madison (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

Mission (8-2) vs. Laredo United (8-2), Friday 7:30 p.m., Laredo United ISD Student Activity Center

Harlingen (5-4) vs. Weslaco (9-1), Friday 7:30 p.m., Lackey Stadium, Weslaco

Buda Hays (8-2) vs. Judson (9-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

Reagan (8-2) vs. O’Connor (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

Laredo United South (3-7) vs. PSJA North (6-4), Saturday, 5 p.m., PSJA Stadium, Pharr

Edinburg (7-3) at San Benito (6-4) Friday 7:30 p.m., Morrow Stadium, San Benito

Class 6A / Division II

Clemens (6-4) vs. Austin Westlake (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Chaparral Stadium, Westlake

Brennan (7-3) vs. Johnson (7-3), Friday 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

McAllen Memorial (6-4) vs. Laredo Alexander (8-2), Saturday 6 p.m., Laredo United ISD Student Activity Center

Harlingen South (4-6) vs. Edinburg Vela (10-0), Friday 7:30 p.m., Flores Stadium, Edinburg

Austin Bowie (7-3) vs. Cibolo Steele (7-3) Friday 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

Churchill (5-5) vs. Brandeis (8-2) Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

Eagle Pass (8-2) vs. PSJA (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m., PSJA Stadium, Pharr

Weslaco East (5-4) vs. Brownsville Hanna (8-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Sams Stadium, Brownsville

Class 5A / Division I

Harlandale (6-4) vs.Wagner (9-1), Thursday 7 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

Corpus Christi Ray (6-4) vs. Brownsville Pace (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m., Sams Stadium, Brownsville

Brackenridge (6-4) vs. Southwest (9-1), Thursday 7 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Southwest

La Joya Palmview (6-4) vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Hornet Stadium, Flour Bluff

Brownsville Veterans Memorial (7-3) vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (10-0), Thursday 7 p.m., Buccaneer Stadium, Corpus Christi

Sam Houston (5-5) vs. Harlan (7-3), Thursday 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

Victoria East (5-5) vs. Mission Veterans Memorial (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Landry Stadium

Laredo Martin (6-4) vs. Veterans Memorial (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

Class 5A Division II

Medina Valley (7-3) vs. Leander Glenn (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m., Bible Stadium, Leander

Port Lavaca Calhoun (7-3) vs. Mission Power (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Thompson Stadium, Mission

Bastrop (6-4) vs. Kerrville Tivy (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Antler Stadium, Kerrville

Mercedes (5-5) vs. Southside (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Southside Stadium

Pharr Valley View (7-3) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium, Corpus Christi

Georgetown East View (6-4) vs. Alamo Heights (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Orem Stadium, Alamo Heights

Somerset (7-3) vs. Mission Sharyland (7-3), Saturday, 6 p.m., Thompson Stadium, Mission

Boerne Champion (7-3) vs. Brenham (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Cub Stadium, Brenham

Class 4A Division I

Taylor (4-6) vs. Sealy (10-0), Thursday, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Bastrop

Boerne (8-2) vs. Zapata (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Shirley Field, Laredo

Bay City (4-6) vs. Liberty Hill (8-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Stadium, Giddings

Kingsville (5-5) vs. Gonzales (5-5), Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Indian Stadium, Jourdanton

Rio Grande City Grulla (3-7) vs. La Vernia (9-1), Saturday, 6 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Sinton

Brazosport (5-5) vs. Lampasas (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Green Stadium, Bryan

Beeville Jones (6-4) vs. La Feria (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Cabaniss Stadium, Corpus Christi

Canyon Lake (7-3) vs. Needville (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gobbler Stadium, Cuero

Class 4A Division II

Pearsall (4-6) vs. Cuero (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m., Alamo Stadium

Ingleside (5-5) vs. Rio Hondo (8-1), Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Lackey Stadium, Weslaco

Llano (6-4) vs. Hondo (6-4), Friday 7:30 p.m., Alamo Stadium

Port Isabel (4-5) vs. Corpus Christi West Oso (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m. Tiger Stadium, Mercedes

Progreso (3-7) vs. Rockport-Fulton (6-4), Thursday, 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Alice

Wimberley (4-6) vs. Crystal City (7-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Bobcat Stadium, South San Antonio H.S.

Orange Grove (5-5) vs. Raymondville (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., LaPrade Stadium, Donna

Devine (6-4), Navarro (7-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Eschenberg Field, Floresville

Class 3A / Division I

Vanderbilt Industrial (5-5) vs. Rice Consolidated (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Ricebird Stadium, El Campo

Cole (8-2) vs. Lyford (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m., Boggus Stadium, Harlingen

Palacios (5-5) vs. Edna (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Sandcrab Stadium, Port Lavaca

San Diego (8-2) vs. Jourdanton (8-2), Saturday 2 p.m., Hornet Stadium, Corpus Christi

Aransas Pass (5-5) vs. Marion (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Beaver Stadium, Falls City

Hitchcock (7-3) vs. Goliad (8-2), Saturday, 6 p.m., Ricebird Stadium, El Campo

Randolph (5-5) vs. George West (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Indian Stadium, Jourdanton

Yoakum (8-2) vs. Columbus (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Brahmas Stadium, Hallettsville

Class 3A / Division II

Schulenburg (7-3) vs. Blanco (8-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Johnson Field, Karnes City

Stockdale (4-6) vs. Corpus Christi London (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Longhorn Stadium, George West

Johnson City (2-8) vs. East Bernard (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., New Braunfels Canyon

Hebbronville (5-4) vs. Skidmore-Tynan (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Alice

Santa Rosa (5-5) vs. Poth (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Mathis

Sonora (4-5) vs. Van Vleck (9-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Benson Stadium, San Antonio

Dilley (2-8) vs. Odem (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Buckaroo Stadium, Freer

Tidehaven (4-6) vs. Ingram (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m., Lion Stadium, Kenedy

Class 2A / Division I

Junction (2-8) vs. Holland (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m., Shelton Stadium, Buda

Wallis Brazos (5-4) vs. Three Rivers (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Yoakum

Milano (4-5) vs. Mason (10-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Burnet

Freer (4-6) vs. Weimar (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Lion Stadium, Kenedy

Santa Maria (4-5) vs. Shiner (9-1), Thursday, 7 p.m., Pirate Stadium, Sinton

Hearne (4-5) vs. Brackettville (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium, San Antonio

Yorktown (6-4) vs. Refugio (8-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Johnson Field, Karnes City

Center Point (5-5) vs. Thorndale (7-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Mustang Stadium, Marble Falls

Class 2A / Division II

Louise (3-7) vs. Granger (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m., Mills Stadium, Sealy

Runge (3-7) vs. La Villa (6-4), Friday, 7:30 p.m., Warrior Stadium, Corpus Christi

Chilton (1-9) vs. Burton (7-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Green Stadium, Bryan

Bruni (4-5) vs. La Pryor (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m., Myers Memorial Stadium, Cotulla

Agua Dulce (7-3) vs. Falls City (10-0), Thursday, 7 p.m., Beaver Stadium, Falls City

Bremond (5-5) vs. Snook (8-2), Thursday, 7 p.m., Cougar Field, College Station

Charlotte (7-3) vs. Woodsboro (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m., Bulldog Stadium, Three Rivers

Flatonia (5-5) vs. Iola (4-4), Friday, 7 p.m., Tiger Stadium, Rockdale

TAPPS Playoffs

(Pairings for San Antonio-area teams only)

Division I

Antonian (5-5) vs. Dallas Parish Episcopal (7-2), Saturday, 2 p.m., Jarrell

Central Catholic (4-6) at Argyle Liberty Christian (5-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division II

Holy Cross (6-3) vs. Houston Lutheran South (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m., Harlandale Memorial Stadium

Division III

Schertz John Paul II (3-7) vs. League City Bay Area Christian (7-3), TBD

Houston Lutheran North (2-6) vs. Boerne Geneva (7-3), TBD

© 2018 KENS