SAN ANTONIO — O’Connor and Brennan have been on a collision course for most of the high school football season.

Even after Brennan stumbled to an 0-2 start, the smart money said the Bears would regain their footing and be O’Connor’s top challenger.

Sure enough, Brennan has won six straight since losing its District 28-6A opener to Warren in the second week of the season. The Bears have improved steadily, setting up their highly anticipated showdown with the defending district champion.

O’Connor, 8-0 overall and 7-0 in league play, and Brennan (7-1, 6-1) clash Saturday night at Gustafson Stadium. Kickoff is at 7.

O’Connor is No. 2 in the KENS5.com Class 6A area rankings and Brennan is No. 5. The Panthers have won 21 of their last 22 games and 25 straight in the regular season. O’Connor went 13-1 last year, falling to Austin Lake Travis in the 6A Division I state quarterfinals. Brennan finished 6-5 after losing to Steele in the first round of the 6A Division II playoffs.

In another game with some sizzle, Wagner can clinch its first football district championship with a victory over Veterans Memorial on Friday night at Rutledge Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Both schools are in the Judson ISD.

Wagner and Veterans Memorial are No. 1 and No. 10 in the KENS5.com Sub-6A rankings. The Patriots entered the rankings this week for the first time this season.

Judson (7-0) remains No. 1 in the 6A rankings. The Rockets are No. 3 in the Associated Press 6A state poll.

Wagner fullback L.J. Butler, running for yardage against Judson ISD rival Judson this season, has helped the Thunderbirds dominate district opponents in 2018. Photo by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com

Wagner, 8-1 overall and 7-0 in District 13-5A Division I, has run roughshod over its new opponents after dropping from 6A to 5A with the UIL’s biennial realignment this year. The Thunderbirds have shut out five opponents and allowed just 22 points in seven district games.

Playing its first varsity season, Veterans Memorial has won six consecutive games since starting 0-2.

In District 14-5A Division I, Southwest can win the league championship with a victory against Harlan, which is also playing in its first varsity season. Southwest, 7-1 for the season, is 4-0 in district and Harlan (6-2) and Laredo United (5-3) are tied for second at 3-1. Southwest already has beaten Laredo United.

The Dragons and Hawks square off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gustafson Stadium.

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

Class 6A

1. Judson (7-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated New Braunfels Canyon 59-3

The skinny: Judson remains No. 3 in Associated Press Class 6A state poll.

This week: at East Central, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2. O’Connor (8-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Clark 42-14

The skinny: Panthers have won 25 consecutive regular-season games.

This week: vs. No. 5 Brennan, Saturday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

3. Madison (6-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated MacArthur 50-6

The skinny: Madison clinched its first winning season since 2013 with the win over Mac.

This week: at South San, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

4. Reagan (6-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated LEE 44-14

The skinny: Reagan is tied for second in 27-6A with Johnson, which lost to the Rattlers in their district opener.

This week: vs. MacArthur, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

5. Brennan (6-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: 8

Last week: Defeated Stevens 33-17

The skinny: Bears have won six straight since stumbling out to an 0-2 start.

This week: vs. No. 1 O'Connor, Saturday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

6. Johnson (6-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Roosevelt 12-9

The skinny: Jaguars play current district leader Madison in the last game of the season.

This week: vs. Churchill, Saturday, 7 p.m., Heroes Stadium

7. Clemens (6-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated East Central 37-30

The skinny: Clemens ends the regular season against top-ranked Judson. .

This week: vs. New Braunfels, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

8. Steele (5-3)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Lost to Smithson Valley 21-19

The skinny: Mason Reid kicked a 51-yard field goal with 48 seconds left to break Steele's heart.

This week: at New Braunfels Canyon, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

9. Brandeis (6-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Warren 41-19

The skinny: Broncos has won two in a row after losing two straight.

This week: vs. Jay, Saturday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

10. Warren (6-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Lost to Brandeis 42-19

The skinny: Warren had won four in a row before running into Brandeis.

This week: vs. Marshall, Thursday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium Stadium

Entering the rankings: None

Dropping out of the rankings: None

Sub -6A

1. Wagner (8-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Burbank 67-0

The skinny: Wagner can clinch its first football district title with a victory this week.

This week: vs. No. 10 Veterans Memorial, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. Kerrville Tivy (7-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Alamo Heights 64-62 (3 OT)

The skinny: Will the Antlers have a letdown after last week's three-overtime thriller?

This week: at Lockhart, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

3. Southwest (7-1)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Harlandale 42-7

The skinny: The Dragons can win the district championship with a victory over Harlan.

This week: vs. Harlan, Thursday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

4. Alamo Heights (6-2)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Lost to Kerrville Tivy 64-62 (3 OT)

The skinny: The loss to Tivy snapped the Mules' five-game winning streak.

This week: at No. 6 Medina Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Navarro (6-1)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Wimberley 56-28

The skinny: Navarro tied with Cuero atop the district standings

This week: at Cuero, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

6. Medina Valley (7-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Memorial 49-0

The skinny: Medina Valley still has a shot at winning its first outright district title since 2009.

This week: vs. Alamo Heights, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Medina Valley

7. Boerne (7-1)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: 8

Last week: Defeated Beeville 45-38

The skinny: Boerne and La Vernia, this week's opponent are tied for the district lead.

This week: vs. La Vernia, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Boerne ISD Complex

8. Canyon Lake (7-1)

District: 14-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Lost to Fredericksburg 21-14

The skinny: Hawks play current district leader Liberty Hill in last game of the regular season.

This week: vs. Lampasas, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Fischer

9. Boerne Champion (5-3)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Uvalde 46-7

The skinny: The Chargers remain fourth in the district standings.

This week: vs. Memorial, Thursday, 7 p.m., Boerne ISD Complex.

10. Veterams Memorial (6-2)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Burbank 49-14

The skinny: Veterans Memorial can clinch at least a tie for the district title with a win over Wagner.

This week: vs. No. 1 Wagner, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

Entering the rankings: No. 10 Veterans Memorial (6-2)

Dropping out of the rankings: Somerset (6-2)

