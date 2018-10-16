With four weeks left in the high school football regular season, the Madison Mavericks have already matched their victory total for each of the past two seasons.

Madison beat Reagan 42-28 last Friday to take sole possession of the District 27-6A lead with four weeks left in the regular season. The Mavs, 4-2 overall and 3-0 in league play, moved from No. 9 to No. 5 in the KENS5.com Class 6A area rankings.

Reagan, Johnson, and Roosevelt, which also has lost to Madison, are tied for second in the 27-6A race. Johnson plays the Mavs in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Madison senior quarterback Dante Heaggans had a stellar game against Reagan, accounting for six touchdowns and racking up 393 yards of total offense. He rushed for 243 yards and four TDs, passed for 136 yards and one TD and caught a 14-yard TD pass.

The Mavs haven’t had a winning season since they finished 11-4 in 2013. That was Madison’s last season under Jim Streety, who won more games than any other high school football coach in Greater San Antonio history.

Judson and Wagner remain entrenched in the KENS5.com 6A and Sub-6A rankings. The Rockets beat New Braunfels 37-11 and the Thunderbirds rolled to a 75-15 rout of Highlands.

Reagan (4-2) slipped from No. 3 to No. 6 in the 6A rankings with the loss to Madison, and Brandeis (4-2) dropped from No. 6 to No. 9 after losing a 30-28 heartbreaker to defending 28-6A champion O’Connor in a highly anticipated clash.

Reagan and Brandeis were the only ranked 6A teams that fell last week. There were no changes in the Sub-6A rankings after every team won.

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

Class 6A

1. Judson (5-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated New Braunfels 37-11

The skinny: Judson is No. 3 in Associated Press Class 6A state poll.

This week: at Smithson Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2. O’Connor (6-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Brandeis 30-28

The skinny: Jefflin Leslie's 32-yard field goal with four seconds left won it for the Panthers.

This week: vs. Marshall, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

3. Warren (5-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Jay 35-15

The skinny: The Warriors improved to 4-1 in district play.

This week: vs. Taft, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

4. Steele (4-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated San Marcos 45-10

The skinny: Sophomore QB Wyatt Begeal hit 15 of 16 passes for 247 yards and three TDs.

This week: at New Braunfels, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Madison (4-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Reagan 42-28

The skinny: Madison QB Dante Heaggans accounted for six TDs and rushed for 243 yards.

This week: vs. LEE, Saturday, 7 p.m., Comalander Stadium

6. Reagan (4-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Lost to Madison 42-28

The skinny: Reagan had no answer for dynamic Madison QB Dante Heaggans.

This week: vs. Roosevelt, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

7. Johnson (4-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated MacArthur 31-3

The skinny: The Jaguars play current district leader Madison in the last game of the season.

This week: at South San, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

8. Brennan (4-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: 8

Last week: Defeated Marshall 51-0

The skinny: The Bears continue on their collision course with defending district champ O'Connor.

This week: vs. Clark, Thursday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

9. Brandeis (4-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Lost to O'Connor 30-28

The skinny: The Broncos are eager to get back on track after two two consecutive losses.

This week: vs. Holmes, Thursday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

10. Clemens (4-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated New Braunfels Canyon 38-13

The skinny: Clemens is one of four teams tied for second in District 26-6A.

This week: vs. San Marcos, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium.

Entering the rankings: None

Dropping out of the rankings: None

Sub -6A

1. Wagner (6-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Highlands 75-15

The skinny: Wagner scored 75 points for the second week in a row.

This week: vs. Jefferson, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. Kerrville Tivy (5-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Uvalde 56-28

The skinny: Tivy remains in a three-way tie for first in its district.

This week: vs. Memorial, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Kerrville

3. Southwest (5-1)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Laredo Martin 48-14

The skinny: The Dragons, upstart Harlan remained tied for first in the district race.

This week: vs. McCollum, Thursday, 7 p.m., Harlandale Memorial Stadium

4. Alamo Heights (5-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Memorial 42-6

The skinny: The Mules keeping pace with Kerrville Tivy, Medina Valley in district race.

This week: at Lockhart, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Canyon Lake (6-0)

District: 14-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Taylor 37-20

The skinny: The beat goes on for the Hawks.

This week: vs. Burnet, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Fischer

6. Navarro (4-1)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Llano 14-10

The skinny: The Panthers start playing for keeps this week.

This week: vs. Austin Eastside Memorial, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Geronimo

7. Medina Valley (5-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Kennedy 42-7

The skinny: Medina Valley can equal last year's victory total with a win Friday.

This week: vs. Uvalde, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Medina Valley

8. Boerne (5-1)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: 8

Last week: Open date

The skinny: The Greyhounds go into district play with a four-game winning streak.

This week: vs. Pleasanton, Thursday, 7 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

9. Somerset (5-1)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Gregory-Portland 24-7

The skinny: The Bulldogs bounced back from their lopsided loss to Corpus Christi Calallen.

This week: at Alice, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

10. Boerne Champion (3-3)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Lockhart 55-23

The skinny: Win over Lockhart was the Chargers' first in district play this season.

This week: vs. Kennedy, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

Entering the rankings: None

Dropping out of the rankings: None

© 2018 KENS