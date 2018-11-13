SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a good football season for the Judson ISD, and it could get even better in the weeks ahead.

Judson and Wagner finished No. 1 in the final KENS5.com Class 6A and Sub-6A rankings of the season, respectively, and Veterans Memorial earned a playoff spot in its first varsity season.

The three Judson ISD schools went a combined 25-4 in the regular season.

Perennial power Judson routed Clemens 49-7 last Friday, capping a 9-0 regular season and winning its first outright district championship since 2009. The Rockets host Buda Hays in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night at Rutledge Stadium, where all three Judson ISD teams play their home games.

Wagner, which dropped from 6A to 5A with the UIL’s biennial realignment this year, won its first football district title in school history and heads into the postseason with a 9-1 record. The Thunderbirds have won eight consecutive games since losing to Judson 35-28 in their annual Hammer Bowl. Judson and Wagner competed in the same district before Wagner went to the 5A ranks.

The Thunderbirds, who had a bye last week, open the playoffs against Harlandale at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rutledge Stadium. The Indians will go against a Wagner team that outscored its eight district opponents 522-29 and held five of them scoreless.

Veterans Memorial (7-3) finished runner-up to Wagner in District 13-5A Division I with a 7-1 record. Vets played a junior varsity schedule for two seasons after opening in 2016. The Patriots play Laredo Martin in their playoff opener at 6 p.m. Saturday at Rutledge Stadium.

The familiar "Diamond J" on the Judson flag has become synonymous with high school football excellence since the Rockets won their first state championship in 1983. Photo by Antonio Morano (bit.ly/XR79FT) / Special to KENS5.com

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

Class 6A

1. Judson (9-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Clemens 49-7

The skinny: Judson finished the regular season No. 3 in Associated Press Class 6A state poll.

This week: vs. Buda Hays, 6A Division I first-round playoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. O’Connor (10-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Brennan 33-3

The skinny: Panthers finished regular season 10-0 for second year in a row.

This week: vs. Reagan, 6A Division I first-round playoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

3. Madison (8-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Johnson 49-28

The skinny: The Mavericks, 0-10 just three years ago, won their first district title since 2012.

This week: vs. Warren, 6A Division I first-round playoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

4. Reagan (8-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated South San 38-0

The skinny: Can Reagan spoil a Judson-O'Connor matchup in the second round?

This week: vs. O'Connor, 6A Division I first-round playoff, Thursday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

5. Brennan (8-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: 5

Last week: Defeated Holmes 38-7

The skinny: Bears are in the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.

This week: vs. Johnson, 6A Division II first-round playoff, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

6. Brandeis (8-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Taft 41-13

The skinny: Broncos have won three straight since losing to district leader O'Connor.

This week: vs. Churchill, 6A Division II first-round playoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

7. Steele (6-3)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Defeated East Central 36-10

The skinny: The Men of Steele are in the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season.

This week: vs. Austin Bowie, 6A Division II first-round playoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

8. Johnson (7-3)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Lost to Madison 49-28

The skinny: Jaguars missed opportunity to win second consecutive district title.

This week: vs. Brennan, 6A Division II first-round playoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander

9. Warren (8-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Clark 38-7

The skinny: Warren hasn't won this many games since 2013, when it finished 9-3.

This week: vs. Madison, 6A Division I first-round playoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

10. Clemens (6-4)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Lost to Judson 49-7

The skinny: Buffaloes will be heavy underdogs again this week.

This week: at Austin Westlake, 6A Division II first-round playoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Entering the rankings: None

Dropping out of the rankings: None

Sub -6A

1. Wagner (9-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Bye

The skinny: Thunderbirds have won eight straight since losing to Judson 35-28.

This week: vs. Harlandale, 5A Division I first-round playoff, Thursday, 7 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. Kerrville Tivy (9-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Medina Valley 28-21

The skinny: Antlers have won eight in a row since dropping opener to Dripping Springs.

This week: vs. Bastrop, 5A Division II first-round playoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Kerrville

3. Southwest (9-1)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Eagle Pass Winn 17-15

The skinny: Dragons will go into the playoffs with an eight-game winning streak.

This week: vs. Brackenridge, 5A Division I first-round playoff, Thursday, 7 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Southwest H.S.

4. Alamo Heights (7-3)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Lost to Boerne Champion 43-37

The skinny: Mules back in the playoffs after missing the cut last season.

This week: vs. Georgetown East View, 5A Division II first-round playoff, Orem Stadium, Alamo Heights High School.

5. Medina Valley (7-3)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Lost to Kerrville Tivy 28-21

The skinny: Panthers gave Tivy all it could handle in their regular-season finale.

This week: vs. Leander Glenn, 5A Division II first-round playoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Bible Stadium, Leander

6. Boerne Champion (7-3)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Alamo Heights 43-37

The skinny: Chargers bounced back from a 2-3 start with five consecutive wins.

This week: vs. Brenham, 5A Division I first-round playoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Cub Stadium, Brenham

7. Boerne (8-2)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: 6

Last week: Lost to Gonzales 35-28

The skinny: Greyhounds let the district championship slip through their fingers last week.

This week: vs. Zapata, 4A Division I first-round playoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Shirley Field, Laredo

8. Navarro (7-2)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Beat Bandera 63-7

The skinny: Panthers bounced back from lopsided loss to Cuero with lopsided victory.

This week: vs. Devine, 4A Division II first-round playoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Eschenberg Field, Floresville.

9. Veterans Memorial (7-3)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Beat Sam Houston 13-0

The skinny: Veterans Memorial earned playoff berth in first varsity season.

This week: vs.Laredo Martin, 5A Division I first-round playoff, Saturday 6 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

10. Southside (8-2)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: Not ranked

Last week: Beat Floresville 56-21

The skinny: Cardinals have scored 179 points in their last three games.

This week: vs. Mercedes, 5A Division II first-round playoff, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Southside ISD Stadium

Entering the rankings: 10. Southside (8-2)

Dropping out of the rankings: 9. Canyon Lake (7-3)

