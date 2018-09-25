(The KENS5.com area rankings are listed below this story.)

SAN ANTONIO – Judson football coach Sean McAuliffe was a high school sophomore on the Rockets’ junior varsity in 1990 when he and his teammates routinely scrimmaged against the varsity in practice.

“If you got drafted into fourth-period athletics as a sophomore to go get your brains beat in by the varsity, that was like quite an honor type deal,” McAuliffe said Tuesday, chuckling. “I just happened to be one of those guys.”

McAuliffe went on to start as a defensive tackle on the varsity for two seasons and won a state title as a senior, but he played center and guard on the scout team that went up against the varsity when he was a sophomore.

“It was tons of fun, even though we took a beating every day,” said McAuliffe, 43.

One of the linebackers he faced during those scrimmages was an intense, hard-hitting senior named Mark Soto, now head football coach at San Marcos High School. Soto is also athletic director of the San Marcos school district.

“I remember he played hard,” Soto, 46, said of McAuliffe. “He was a young sophomore and he was really into it. He had the Judson fever, you know? He definitely did his job in giving us the look we needed to play at a high level every week. We went to the state final and played Marshall, Texas, and it was partly because he was a scout-team guard in front of us and gave us a great look.”

Twenty-eight years after those rough-and-tumble scrimmages, McAuliffe and Soto will face off as head coaches for the first time Friday night when San Marcos, 1-3 overall and 0-1 in District 26-6A, hosts Judson (3-0, 1-0).

Judson remains No. 1 in the KENS5.com Class 6A area rankings and Wagner, also in the Judson ISD, sits atop the Sub-6A rankings. The Thunderbirds are 3-1, with their only loss (35-28) coming against the Rockets.

Soto is 0-2 against his alma mater, losing to the Rockets in 2012 and 2013 by scores of 32-15 and 72-18, respectively. McAuliffe was Judson’s defensive coordinator both years before getting promoted to head coach in 2014.

“Mark was your typical Judson linebacker,” McAuliffe said. “Not super big, just a hard-playing guy that fit the mold right, that played with intensity. Heck, his position coach was Coach Rutledge, if that tells you anything. Those guys played at a whole different notch than some other position groups. Mark was an intense competitor and super smart.”

Rutledge was head coach at Judson for 17 seasons, going 198-31-5 and leading the Rockets to four state championships before resigning in 2001 to become executive director of the Texas High School Coaches Association.

“Mark has done a real good job of cultivating their culture at San Marcos,” McAuliffe said. “Obviously, there are a lot of things that they do that are rooted in the Judson system. The offseason, the boot camps, the leadership guide and all that other good stuff that we do.”

Soto was defensive coordinator at Judson for six seasons before he took over the San Marcos program in 2012, after Mark Smith was hired to succeed retiring Jim Rackley as the Rockets’ head coach.

Smith moved from Kerrville Tivy, where he coached future Heisman Trophy-winner Johnny Manziel. McAuliffe, Smith’s defensive coordinator at Tivy, made the move to Judson with Smith and headed the defense. McAuliffe became Judson’s head coach in 2014, when Smith resigned to take the same job at Madison.

San Marcos lost to East Central 31-21 in its district opener last Friday night, while Judson rolled to a 58-21 rout of Steele.

McAuliffe said he expects nothing but the Rattlers’ best effort when they play the Rockets. Soto led San Marcos to its first 10-0 regular season since 2000 last year. The Rattlers fell in the first round of the playoffs.

“Judson is an explosive team,” Soto said. “Looks like a Judson team of old. They’ve got weapons all over on the offensive side, and they run the ball really well. On the defensive side, they’re just a traditional Judson team."

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

Class 6A

1. Judson (3-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Steele 58-21

The skinny: Judson has won back-to-back games against Steele for the first time.

This week: at San Marcos, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2. O’Connor (4-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Jay 31-21

The skinny: The Panthers held Jay quarterback Jacob Zeno to 117 total yards and one TD.

This week: vs. Taft, Thursday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

3. Brandeis (4-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Clark 52-13

The skinny: The Broncos have outscored their opponents 167-47 in their last three games.

This week: vs. No. 10 Brennan, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

4. Reagan (3-1)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Johnson 34-28

The skinny: The Rattlers' victory avenged their only loss in district play last season.

This week: vs. Churchill, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

5. Warren (3-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Holmes 35-7

The skinny: Warren bounced back from last week's loss to O'Connor to go to 2-1 in district.

This week: vs. Stevens, Saturday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

6. Clemens (3-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Defeated Smithson Valley 19-13

The skinny: The Buffaloes outgained the Rangers 305-143 in rushing yardage.

This week: vs. Steele, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

7. Steele (2-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Lost to Judson 58-21

The skinny: The Knights were simply overwhelmed by the Rockets.

This week: vs. Clemens, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

8. Johnson (2-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Lost to Reagan 34-28

The skinny: The Rattlers got the best of the Jaguars in their district opener.

This week: vs. LEE, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

9. Madison (2-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Churchill 49-17

The skinny: Madison quarterback Dante Heaggans had 361 yards of total offense and four TDs.

This week: vs. Roosevelt, Saturday, 7 p.m., Heroes Stadium

10. Brennan (2-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Taft 49-12

The skinny: The Bears outgained Taft 528-126 in total offensive yardage.

This week: vs. No. 3 Brandeis, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

Entering the rankings: No. 10 Brennan (2-2)

Dropping out of the rankings: Smithson Valley (0-3)

Sub -6A

1. Wagner (3-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Lanier 56-0

The skinny: The Thunderbirds have outscored their two district opponents by a combined 111-0.

This week: vs. Edison, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. Kerrville Tivy (3-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Boerne Champion 30-27

The skinny: Tivy trailed 27-17 before scoring the final 13 points of the game.

This week: vs. Kennedy, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Antler Stadium

3. Southwest (3-1)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Laredo United South 24-21

The skinny: The Dragons piled up 498 yards of total offense, with 478 coming on the ground.

This week: at Southwest Legacy, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

4. Alamo Heights (3-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Kennedy 41-0

The skinny: The Mules led 27-0 after one quarter.

This week: vs. Uvalde, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Orem Stadium, Alamo Heights

5. Canyon Lake (4-0)

District: 14-4A / Division I

Last week: Defeated Smithville 50-30

Ranking last week: No. 6

The skinny: The Hawks outgained Smithville 407-107 in rushing yardage.

This week: at Blanco, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

6. Boerne Champion (2-2)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Lost to Kerrville Tivy 30-27

The skinny: Champion had Tivy on the ropes, but couldn't put the game away.

This week: at Medina Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

7. Somerset (3-0)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Open date

The skinny: The Bulldogs should be well rested for their district opener.

This week: vs. Southside, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Somerset

8. Navarro (2-1)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Game against La Grange was canceled

The skinny: Panthers running back Johnny Alegria is averaging 11.33 yards per carry.

This week: at Giddings, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

9. Medina Valley (3-1)

District: 15-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Lockhart 23-19

The skinny: James Gipson rushed for 184 yards and three TDs in the win over Lockhart.

This week: vs. Boerne Champion, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Medina Valley

10. Fredericksburg (3-1)

District: 14-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Wimberley 46-20

The skinny: Brant Bowers passed for 235 yards and one TD in the win against Wimberley.

This week: at Boerne, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

Entering the rankings: None

Dropping out of the rankings: None

