With three weeks left in the regular season, area high school football teams are bracing for the homestretch and jockeying for playoff berths.

“We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty,” Alamo Heights coach Mike Norment said Tuesday.

Norment knows whereof he speaks.

The Mules, No. 4 in the KENS5.com Sub-6A rankings, play No. 2 Kerrville Tivy, in a key District 14-5A Division II game Friday night at Orem Stadium on the Alamo Heights campus.

Heights, Tivy and Medina Valley, all 6-1 overall and 4-0 in district, are tied for the 14-5A Division II lead. Heights plays at Medina Valley next week and ends the season against Boerne Champion (4-3, 2-2), which is fourth in the standings.

After playing Memorial on Friday and Heights next week, Medina Valley goes to Tivy for its regular-season finale. Tivy has a game with Lockhart between its meetings with Heights and Medina Valley.

In another matchup featuring ranked 28-6A 6A teams, No. 3 Warren squares off against No. 9 Brandeis on Friday night at Gustafson Stadium. Warren is 6-1 overall and 5-1 in district and Brandeis is 5-2 and 4-2, holding down fourth place in the standings.

Judson (6-0) and Wagner (7-1) remained No. 1 in the KENS5.com 6A and Sub-6A rankings, respectively. The 5A and Sub-6A rankings remained the same as last week.

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

Class 6A

1. Judson (6-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Smithson Valley 28-0

The skinny: Judson remains No. 3 in Associated Press Class 6A state poll.

This week: vs. New Braunfels Canyon, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. O’Connor (7-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Marshall 33-18

The skinny: Panthers have won 20 of their last 21 games.

This week: vs. Clark, Saturday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

3. Warren (6-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Taft 10-7

The skinny: Warren is tied for second in 28-6A race with Brennan, which it already has beaten.

This week: vs. No. 9 Brandeis, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

4. Steele (5-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated New Braunfels 24-14

The skinny: Knights have won three in a row since losing to Judson in district opener.

This week: vs. Smithson Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

5. Madison (5-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated LEE 56-6

The skinny: Madison in sole possession of first place in 27-6A.

This week: vs. MacArthur, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

6. Reagan (5-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Roosevelt 23-22

The skinny: Reagan is second in the 27-5A standings.

This week: vs. LEE, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

7. Johnson (5-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated South San 38-22

The skinny: Jaguars play current district leader Madison in the last game of the season.

This week: vs. Roosevelt, Thursday, 7 p.m., Heroes Stadium

8. Brennan (5-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: 8

Last week: Defeated Clark 42-28

The skinny: Will Bears get caught looking ahead to next week's game against defending district champion, O'Connor?

This week: vs. Stevens, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

9. Brandeis (5-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Holmes 48-21

The skinny: Broncos bounced back after a heartbreaking 30-28 loss to O'Connor.

This week: vs. No. 3 Warren, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

10. Clemens (5-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated San Marcos 49-28

The skinny: Clemens beat San Marcos despite getting outgained 457-455 in total offensive yardage.

This week: at East Central, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Entering the rankings: None

Dropping out of the rankings: None

Sub -6A

1. Wagner (7-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Jefferson 69-0

The skinny: Wagner has recorded four shutouts, allowed only 22 points in four district games.

This week: vs. Burbank, Thursday, 7 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. Kerrville Tivy (6-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Memorial 55-0

The skinny: Tivy remains in a three-way tie for first in district with Alamo Heights, Medina Valley.

This week: at No. 4 Alamo Heights, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

3. Southwest (6-1)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated McCollum 49-0

The skinny: The Dragons, upstart Harlan remained tied for first in the district race.

This week: vs. Harlandale, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Southwest

4. Alamo Heights (6-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Lockhart 48-14

The skinny: The Mules have won five straight since losing to Laredo United in second week of season.

This week: vs. No. 2 Kerrville Tivy, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Orem Stadium, Alamo Heights

5. Canyon Lake (7-0)

District: 14-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Burnet 43-0

The skinny: Hawks play co-district leader Liberty Hill in last game of the regular season.

This week: at Fredericksburg, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

6. Navarro (5-1)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Austin Eastside Memorial 87-0

The skinny: Navarro tied with Cuero, Wimberley for district lead.

This week: at Wimberley, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

7. Medina Valley (6-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Defeated Uvalde 48-28

The skinny: Medina Valley ends the season with back-to-back games against Alamo Heights, Kerrville Tivy.

This week: vs. Memorial, Thursday, 7 p.m., Edgewood Veterans Stadium

8. Boerne (6-1)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: 8

Last week: Defeated Pleasanton 38-7

The skinny: Cole Boyd threw four TD passes, two each to Douglas Hodo III and Paul Amick, in district opener.

This week: at Beeville, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

9. Somerset (6-1)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Alice 10-0

The skinny: Bulldogs held Alice to 174 yards of total offense in road victory.

This week: vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Somerset

10. Boerne Champion (4-3)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Kennedy 55-6

The skinny: Chargers are fourth in the district standings with three games left.

This week: at Uvalde, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Entering the rankings: None

Dropping out of the rankings: None

