With three weeks left in the regular season, area high school football teams are bracing for the homestretch and jockeying for playoff berths.
“We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty,” Alamo Heights coach Mike Norment said Tuesday.
Norment knows whereof he speaks.
The Mules, No. 4 in the KENS5.com Sub-6A rankings, play No. 2 Kerrville Tivy, in a key District 14-5A Division II game Friday night at Orem Stadium on the Alamo Heights campus.
Heights, Tivy and Medina Valley, all 6-1 overall and 4-0 in district, are tied for the 14-5A Division II lead. Heights plays at Medina Valley next week and ends the season against Boerne Champion (4-3, 2-2), which is fourth in the standings.
After playing Memorial on Friday and Heights next week, Medina Valley goes to Tivy for its regular-season finale. Tivy has a game with Lockhart between its meetings with Heights and Medina Valley.
In another matchup featuring ranked 28-6A 6A teams, No. 3 Warren squares off against No. 9 Brandeis on Friday night at Gustafson Stadium. Warren is 6-1 overall and 5-1 in district and Brandeis is 5-2 and 4-2, holding down fourth place in the standings.
Judson (6-0) and Wagner (7-1) remained No. 1 in the KENS5.com 6A and Sub-6A rankings, respectively. The 5A and Sub-6A rankings remained the same as last week.
KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings
Class 6A
1. Judson (6-0)
District: 26-6A
Ranking last week: No. 1
Last week: Defeated Smithson Valley 28-0
The skinny: Judson remains No. 3 in Associated Press Class 6A state poll.
This week: vs. New Braunfels Canyon, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium
2. O’Connor (7-0)
District: 28-6A
Ranking last week: No. 2
Last week: Defeated Marshall 33-18
The skinny: Panthers have won 20 of their last 21 games.
This week: vs. Clark, Saturday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium
3. Warren (6-1)
District: 28-6A
Ranking last week: No. 3
Last week: Defeated Taft 10-7
The skinny: Warren is tied for second in 28-6A race with Brennan, which it already has beaten.
This week: vs. No. 9 Brandeis, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium
4. Steele (5-2)
District: 26-6A
Ranking last week: No. 4
Last week: Defeated New Braunfels 24-14
The skinny: Knights have won three in a row since losing to Judson in district opener.
This week: vs. Smithson Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium
5. Madison (5-2)
District: 27-6A
Ranking last week: No. 5
Last week: Defeated LEE 56-6
The skinny: Madison in sole possession of first place in 27-6A.
This week: vs. MacArthur, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium
6. Reagan (5-2)
District: 27-6A
Ranking last week: No. 6
Last week: Defeated Roosevelt 23-22
The skinny: Reagan is second in the 27-5A standings.
This week: vs. LEE, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium
7. Johnson (5-2)
District: 27-6A
Ranking last week: No. 7
Last week: Defeated South San 38-22
The skinny: Jaguars play current district leader Madison in the last game of the season.
This week: vs. Roosevelt, Thursday, 7 p.m., Heroes Stadium
8. Brennan (5-2)
District: 28-6A
Ranking last week: 8
Last week: Defeated Clark 42-28
The skinny: Will Bears get caught looking ahead to next week's game against defending district champion, O'Connor?
This week: vs. Stevens, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium
9. Brandeis (5-2)
District: 28-6A
Ranking last week: No. 9
Last week: Defeated Holmes 48-21
The skinny: Broncos bounced back after a heartbreaking 30-28 loss to O'Connor.
This week: vs. No. 3 Warren, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Gustafson Stadium
10. Clemens (5-2)
District: 26-6A
Ranking last week: No. 10
Last week: Defeated San Marcos 49-28
The skinny: Clemens beat San Marcos despite getting outgained 457-455 in total offensive yardage.
This week: at East Central, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Entering the rankings: None
Dropping out of the rankings: None
Sub-6A
1. Wagner (7-1)
District: 13-5A / Division I
Ranking last week: No. 1
Last week: Defeated Jefferson 69-0
The skinny: Wagner has recorded four shutouts, allowed only 22 points in four district games.
This week: vs. Burbank, Thursday, 7 p.m., Rutledge Stadium
2. Kerrville Tivy (6-1)
District: 14-5A / Division II
Ranking last week: No. 2
Last week: Defeated Memorial 55-0
The skinny: Tivy remains in a three-way tie for first in district with Alamo Heights, Medina Valley.
This week: at No. 4 Alamo Heights, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
3. Southwest (6-1)
District: 14-5A / Division I
Ranking last week: No. 3
Last week: Defeated McCollum 49-0
The skinny: The Dragons, upstart Harlan remained tied for first in the district race.
This week: vs. Harlandale, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Southwest
4. Alamo Heights (6-1)
District: 14-5A / Division II
Ranking last week: No. 4
Last week: Defeated Lockhart 48-14
The skinny: The Mules have won five straight since losing to Laredo United in second week of season.
This week: vs. No. 2 Kerrville Tivy, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Orem Stadium, Alamo Heights
5. Canyon Lake (7-0)
District: 14-4A / Division I
Ranking last week: No. 5
Last week: Defeated Burnet 43-0
The skinny: Hawks play co-district leader Liberty Hill in last game of the regular season.
This week: at Fredericksburg, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
6. Navarro (5-1)
District: 13-4A / Division II
Ranking last week: No. 6
Last week: Defeated Austin Eastside Memorial 87-0
The skinny: Navarro tied with Cuero, Wimberley for district lead.
This week: at Wimberley, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
7. Medina Valley (6-1)
District: 14-5A / Division II
Ranking last week: No. 7
Last week: Defeated Uvalde 48-28
The skinny: Medina Valley ends the season with back-to-back games against Alamo Heights, Kerrville Tivy.
This week: vs. Memorial, Thursday, 7 p.m., Edgewood Veterans Stadium
8. Boerne (6-1)
District: 15-4A / Division I
Ranking last week: 8
Last week: Defeated Pleasanton 38-7
The skinny: Cole Boyd threw four TD passes, two each to Douglas Hodo III and Paul Amick, in district opener.
This week: at Beeville, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
9. Somerset (6-1)
District: 15-5A / Division II
Ranking last week: No. 9
Last week: Defeated Alice 10-0
The skinny: Bulldogs held Alice to 174 yards of total offense in road victory.
This week: vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Somerset
10. Boerne Champion (4-3)
District: 14-5A / Division II
Ranking last week: No. 10
Last week: Defeated Kennedy 55-6
The skinny: Chargers are fourth in the district standings with three games left.
This week: at Uvalde, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Entering the rankings: None
Dropping out of the rankings: None