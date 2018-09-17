SAN ANTONIO — When the NCAA voted to allow freshmen to start playing on the varsity in 1972, legendary Texas coach Darrell Royal was asked what he thought about the rule change.

As usual, DKR had a quip that was spot-on.

“If a dog will bite you,” Royal said, “he’ll bit you as a pup.”

Dynamic Brandeis quarterback Jordan Battles is a sophomore, not a freshman, but it’s not a stretch to say sophomores are still generally considered pups on a high school varsity football team. That’s especially true on the Class 6A level in Texas, where most sophomores need a little seasoning before they’re thrown into the heat on Friday nights.

“We’ve been fortunate that he’s thrown the butterflies away and went out there and attacked it, and had confidence and kind of reveled in the pressure of it,” Brandeis coach David Branscom said Monday. “He has proven that he can handle it. Not only handle it, but thrive in it. He’s a guy that can extend plays. He’s a guy that can do some things with his feet, his arm and his brain."

Battles will be the first to say he’s a work in progress, but he’s already left tooth marks on defenses in helping spark Brandeis to a 3-0 start this season.

With Battles at the controls of their high-octane offense, the Broncos churned out a school-record 664 yards in a 56-20 rout of Marshall in a District 28-6A game Saturday night. Brandeis set another school record with 565 rushing yards.

The Broncos, who climbed to No. 3 in this week’s KENS5.com Class 6A area rankings, play Clark at 7 p.m. Saturday at Farris Stadium. Brandeis is 2-0 in district.

Neighborhood rivals Judson (2-0) and Wagner (2-1) remain No. 1 in the 6A and Sub-6A KENS5.com rankings, respectively.

Judson, which had its game at Harlingen canceled last week because of the weather, opens District 26-6A play against No. 4 Steele (2-1) in a marquee game Friday night at Rutledge Stadium.

In two other games with plenty of sizzle Friday night, Reagan faces 27-6A rival Johnson in their league opener, and Kerrville Tivy and Boerne Champion start District 14-5A Division II against each other.

Reagan and Johnson are No. 5 and No. 6, respectively in the 6A rankings. Reagan had won four consecutive district titles before Johnson beat the Rattlers and capped its 10th season in school history with a league champion. Tivy and Champion are No. 2 and No. 5, respectively, in the Sub-6A rankings.

Defending champion O’Connor and Brennan were picked to duke it out for the 28-6A crown this season, but Brandeis has shown it’s going to be tough to beat with Battles at quarterback. He has been outstanding in his first three varsity games, completing 19 of 28 passes for 366 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for 456 yards and four TDs. He’s averaging a staggering 11.7 yards per carry.

“Over the last couple of games, it’s started to slow down,” Battles, 15, said. “My first game, I was kind of jittery, being 15, being young, playing on the big stage. But it slowed down after a while.”

Branscom cited Battles’ maturity as the quality that has stood out early in the season.

“His incredible understanding of the real essence of what being a football player is,” Branscom said. “I tell him all the time that he’s got the intangibles that so many coaches yearn for and the leadership."

“He’s got a charisma about him. The guys are attracted to him. Yet, he puts in the work. He’s a lead-by-example type guy that’s going to grow into that bigger framework of what you need as a leader to build a great program. That’s very exciting.”

Hampered by injuries, Brandeis finished 7-3 last year in its first season under Branscom, missing the playoffs for the first time since its inaugural campaign in 2008.

Battles expressed confidence that the Broncos will be in the title mix this season.

“Us being kind of like underdogs for what happened last year, but we’re going to come back bigger and better this year,” Battles said.

While he’s an outstanding athlete, Battles still makes mistakes that come with being on the varsity for the first time.

“We’re progress, not perfection right now,” Branscom said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got to put him in the right position as coaches. We’re very glad that he has grown as much as he has in his maturity, and how fast he has been able to take command of it and run with it. It’s been awesome to see.”

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

Class 6A

1. Judson (2-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Game against Harlingen canceled

The skinny: Judson was 0-8 against Steele until winning last year's meeting.

This week: vs. No. 4 Steele, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. O’Connor (3-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Warren 14-7

The skinny: The Panthers have won 16 of their last 17 games.

This week: vs. Jay, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

3. Brandeis (3-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated Marshall 56-20

The skinny: The Broncos have scored 115 points in their last two games.

This week: vs. Clark, Saturday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

4. Steele (2-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Defeated Churchill 30-20

The skinny: Steele has won two in a row after losing its opener to O'Connor by a touchdown.

This week: vs. No. 1 Judson, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

5. Reagan (2-1)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated Clemens 26-21

The skinny: Reagan held Clemens to 161 yards of total offense.

This week: vs. Johnson, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

6. Johnson (2-1)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated New Braunfels 35-23

The skinny: The Jaguars open defense of their district championship this week.

This week: vs. No. 5 Reagan, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

7. Warren (2-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Lost to O'Connor 14-7

The skinny: A 50-yard touchdown on a pick-6 early in the fourth quarter was the difference in the Warriors' loss to O'Connor.

This week: vs. Holmes, Saturday, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium

8. Clemens (2-1)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Lost to Reagan 26-21

The skinny: The Buffaloes held Reagan scoreless in the fourth quarter.

This week: vs. No. 7 Smithson Valley, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

9. Madison (1-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: Not ranked

Last week: Defeated Smithson Valley 17-14

The skinny: The big road win against Smithson Valley gives the Mavericks much-needed momentum heading into this week's district opener.

This week: vs. Churchill, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Comalander Stadium

10. Smithson Valley (0-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Lost to Madison 17-14

The skinny: The Rangers haven't started a season 0-3 since losing their first seven games in 1988.

This week: at No. 9 Clemens, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Entering the rankings: No. 9 Madison (1-2)

Dropping out of the rankings: Jay (2-1)

Sub -6A

1. Wagner (2-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Sam Houston 55-0

The skinny: The Thunderbirds opened district play with a resounding victory.

This week: vs. Lanier, Saturday, 7 p.m., Alamo Stadium

2. Kerrville Tivy (2-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Defeated Del Rio 41-14

The skinny: Tivy heads into its district opener with momentum after two straight wins.

This week: vs. No. 5 Boerne Champion, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

3. Southwest (2-1)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Defeated Uvalde 42-14

The skinny: The Dragons bounced back from a two-point loss to Eagle Pass with a strong performance against Uvalde.

This week: at Laredo United South, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

4. Alamo Heights (2-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Defeated East Central 48-27

The skinny: The Mules piled up 530 yards of total offense against East Central.

This week: vs. Kennedy, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Edgewood Veterans Stadium

5. Boerne Champion (2-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Defeated MacArthur 50-0

The skinny: Champion outgained MacArthur 539-69 in total offense, gaining 346 yards rushing and 193 passing.

This week: vs. No. 2 Kerrville Tivy, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

6. Canyon Lake (3-0)

District: 14-4A / Division I

Last week: Defeated Wimberley 33-14

Ranking last week: No. 7

The skinny: Running back Jacob Ruff rushed for 222 yards only 12 carries and scored three touchdowns for the Hawks.

This week: vs. Smithville, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Hawks Stadium, Fischer

7. Somerset (3-0)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Defeated McCollum 28-14

The skinny: Daniel Ramos passed for 131 yards and two touchdowns and Johnathan Duenas rushed for 132 yards and one TD, leading Somerset to the victory over McCollum.

This week: Open date

8. Navarro (2-1)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Lost to Marble Falls 42-32

The skinny: The Panthers lost despite getting a big game from Johnny Alegria, who rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns in only 14 carries.

This week: vs. La Grange, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lee Field, Geronimo

9. Medina Valley (2-1)

District: 15-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Defeated Hondo 41-11

The skinny: Medina Valley outgained Hondo 435-156 in its last tuneup before starting district play, gaining 300 yards rushing and 135 passing.

This week: at Lockhart, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

10. Fredericksburg (2-1)

District: 14-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Defeated Bastrop Cedar Creek 36-31

The skinny: Fredericksburg outscored Cedar Creek 17-7 in the fourth quarter after trailing 24-19 at the end of the third period.

This week: at Wimberley, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Entering the rankings: None

Dropping out of the rankings: None

© 2018 KENS