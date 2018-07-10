While most area high school football teams took last week off, the Wagner Thunderbirds continued their ascent in their new district.

Wagner (5-1) blew out Brackenridge 75-7 to improve to 4-0 in District 13-5A Division I and maintain their stranglehold on the top spot in the KENS5.com Sub-6A area rankings. The Thunderbirds had outscored their first three league opponents 180-0 before giving up a touchdown against Brack.

Wagner is tied atop the district standings with Veterans Memorial (4-2). The Judson ISD teams meet in the last week of the regular season at Rutledge Stadium.

The Thunderbirds have won four straight since losing to Judson 35-28 in the annual Hammer Bowl. Judson (4-0) remains No. 1 in the KENS5.com 6A rankings and moved up from No. 5 to No. 4 in the Associated Press Class 6A state poll.

The start of the second half of the season will feature some key matchups involving teams in the KENS5.com rankings.

No. 2 O’Connor (5-0, 4-0) continues its defense of the District 28-6A title against No. 6 Brandeis (4-1, 3-1) on Friday night at Farris Stadium. The Panthers have won 18 of their last 19 games.

In 27-6A, No. 3 Reagan (4-1, 2-0) faces No. 9 Madison (3-2, 2-0) on Friday night at Heroes Stadium. Reagan, which won four consecutive district titles before getting dethroned by Johnson last year, beat the Jaguars in this season’s league opener.

KENS5.com Area High School Football Rankings

Class 6A

1. Judson (4-0)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Open

The skinny: Judson is tied with East Central for first in the District 26-6A standings.

This week: vs. New Braunfels, Thursday, 7 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. O’Connor (5-0)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Open

The skinny: The Panthers are in sole possession of the 28-6A lead.

This week: vs. No. 6 Brandeis, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

3. Reagan (4-1)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Open

The skinny: Reagan already has knocked off defending district champion Johnson.

This week: vs. No. 9 Madison, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

4. Warren (4-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Open

The skinny: Warren one of three teams tied for second in 28-6A standings.

This week: vs. Jay, Saturday, 7 p.m., Gustafson

5. Steele (3-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Open

The skinny: The Knights are one of four teams tied for third in 26-6A.

This week: vs. San Marcos, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Lehnhoff Stadium

6. Brandeis (4-1)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Open

The skinny: The Broncos have had two weeks to get ready for the defending 28-6A champs.

This week: vs. No. 2 O'Connor, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Farris Stadium

7. Johnson (3-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Open

The skinny: The Jaguars still have a chance to win their second district title.

This week: vs. MacArthur, Saturday, 7 p.m., Comalander Stadium

8. Brennan (3-2)

District: 28-6A

Ranking last week: 8

Last week: Open

The skinny: The Bears are on a collision course with defending district champ O'Connor.

This week: vs. Marshall, Thursday, 7 p.m., Farris Stadium

9. Madison (3-2)

District: 27-6A

Ranking last week: No. 9

Last week: Open

The skinny: Madison has a big one this week. That is all.

This week: vs. No. 3 Reagan, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Heroes Stadium

10. Clemens (3-2)

District: 26-6A

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Open

The skinny: Clemens is one four teams tied for third in District 26-6A.

This week: at New Braunfels Canyon, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Entering the rankings: None

Dropping out of the rankings: None

Sub -6A

1. Wagner (5-1)

District: 13-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 1

Last week: Defeated Brackenridge 75-7.

The skinny: Wagner had outscored district opponents 180-0 before giving up a TD to Brack.

This week: vs. Highlands, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Rutledge Stadium

2. Kerrville Tivy (4-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 2

Last week: Open

The skinny: Tivy opens the second half of the season in a three-way tie for first in its district.

This week: at Uvalde, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

3. Southwest (4-1)

District: 14-5A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 3

Last week: Open

The skinny: The Dragons district leaders Harlan and Laredo Martin by a half-game.

This week: vs. Laredo Martin, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Dragon Stadium, Southwest

4. Alamo Heights (4-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 4

Last week: Open

The skinny: The Mules are in a three-way for first in their district.

This week: vs. Memorial, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Edgewood Veterans Stadium

5. Canyon Lake (5-0)

District: 14-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: No. 5

Last week: Open

The skinny: The Hawks open district play this week.

This week: vs. Taylor, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Fischer

6. Navarro (3-1)

District: 13-4A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 7

Last week: Open

The skinny: The Panthers start playing for keeps this week.

This week: at Llano, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

7. Medina Valley (4-1)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 8

Last week: Open

The skinny: Medina Valley is tied with Alamo Heights, Kerrville Tivy for district lead.

This week: vs. Kennedy, Thursday, 7 p.m., Edgewood Veterans Stadium

8. Boerne (4-1)

District: 15-4A / Division I

Ranking last week: 9

Last week: Defeated Antonian 41-20

The skinny: The Greyhounds go into their bye week with a four-game winning streak.

This week: Open

9. Somerset (4-1)

District: 15-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 6

Last week: Lost to Corpus Christi Calallen 48-0

The skinny: The Bulldogs ran into a maroon and white buzz saw last week in Corpus Christi.

This week: vs. Gregory-Portland, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Somerset

10. Boerne Champion (2-3)

District: 14-5A / Division II

Ranking last week: No. 10

Last week: Lost to Medina Valley 35-34

The skinny: Champion has stumbled out to an 0-2 start in district.

This week: vs. Lockhart, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Boerne ISD Stadium

Entering the rankings: None

Dropping out of the rankings: None

