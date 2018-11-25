SAN ANTONIO — In a Saturday matchup for San Antonio-area high school football playoff action, the Kerrville Tivy Antlers faced off against the Southside Cardinals at Alamo Stadium.

The Antlers defense clamped down in the second half and Kerrville Tivy came back from a 14-7 halftime deficit to defeat the Cardinals, 24-14. With the win, they advance to the next round of the playoffs while Southside's season comes to an end.

View photos of the game here.

