(Pairings, schedule for San Antonio-area teams are at bottom of story.)

SAN ANTONIO – Veterans Memorial senior basketball players Vivian Castro, Sahara Jones and Brenna Perez know each other so well that they pretty much can finish each other's sentences when they converse.

"We go places with each other a lot, so you can't really tear us apart," said Jones, who has signed with Texas A&M. "We're always doing something together. We go and eat breakfast together, spend the night at each other's houses, talk a lot at practice. The normal things."

Then Castro broke in and added, "Boy problems."

Castro, Jones and Perez, who has signed with Incarnate Word, are four-year starters. Castro plays point guard, Jones is a forward and Perez a wing.

"They're very close," Camacho said. "It's been great to see them grow up."

The Veterans Memorial program has grown up with the talented trio as well, advancing to the University Interscholastic League state tournament twice and regional finals three times.

For the record, Castro, Jones and Perez have played in 149 games together. They were freshmen when Veterans Memorial, the third high school in the Judson ISD, opened in August 2016. After playing a junior varsity schedule in their first season, the Patriots reached the Class 4A state final the next year.

Now in the state semifinals for the second time in three seasons, Veterans Memorial (31-7) plays Mansfield Timberview (31-8) in the 5A semifinals at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome.

"They're athletic," Camacho said of the Wolves. "They've got a good inside game and a good outside game. They're well-coached and have a lot of experience. It's going to be a great matchup. We've had a great week of practice and I've got a very good feeling about our team."

College Station (32-7) and Frisco Liberty (29-11) meet in the other 5A semifinal at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winners meet in the championship game Saturday at 3 p.m.

The UIL state tournament tipped off Thursday morning at the Alamodome and ends Saturday with championship games in six classifications.

Christina Camacho has coached Brenna Perez, left to right, Vivian Castro and Sahara Jones at Veterans Memorial since the school opened in August 2016.

David Flores / Kens5.com

"We went to the Alamodome yesterday and shot around, and the kids had a lot of fun," Camacho said. "We're prepared but just to see them have fun has been great. This is what it's all about. You want them to enjoy the experience."

Veterans Memorial is one of three San Antonio-area teams in the state semifinals. Defending 6A state champion Judson takes on perennial powerhouse Duncanville at 8:30 p.m. Friday, and 4A Fredericksburg plays Argyle at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Patriots punched their ticket to the state tournament with a hard-fought 24-23 victory against district rival Kerrville Tivy, which beat Veterans Memorial in last year's regional final. The Antlers' victory completed a 4-0 sweep of the Patriots.

Vets turned the tables on Tivy this season, capping a 3-0 run against the Antlers with the nail-biter in the regional final.

"Our girls used it as an extra motivator all season," Camacho said. "They did not want Tivy to stop them from going to the state tournament two years in a row."

The game against Timberview will be Camacho's sixth in the state semifinals. She guided Wagner to the state tournament four times in 11 seasons before going to Veterans Memorial in 2016.

It's been an emotional week for Camacho, whose father died of cancer last March at age 95. Jesse Camacho, a World War II veteran, was a regular at his only daughter's games through the years. Camacho played basketball at Lanier under legendary coach Nemo Herrera and was a senior on the Voks' 1943 state-championship team.

Veterans Memorial girls basketball coach Christina Camacho, wearing her father's dog tags, has a 700-249 career record in 33 seasons at four schools.

David Flores / KENS5.conm

Coach Camacho wears her father's Army dog tags around her neck, but usually puts them in a pocket of her pants during games because they're too "jingly," as she puts it.

"Everybody's been reminding me of that," Camacho said, referring to the dog tags. "I've been wearing them the last two games, so I'm wearing them (at the state tournament). I don't care how much they jingle."

Led by Castro, Jones and Perez, Camacho's players attended her father's funeral.

"My brother whispered in my ear, 'Your girls are here.' And I said, 'What?' And I turned around and my whole team was there in our Patriots shirts. My coaching staff had brought them.

"I had no clue that they were going to be there. That's when you know it's more than basketball. It's about life. That's when you really realize that I'm really in the right profession."

UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament

Thursday-Saturday, Alamodome

(Schedule for San Antonio-area teams)

Class 6A semifinals: Duncanville (38-3) vs. Judson (33-8), Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Class 5A semifinals: Veterans Memorial (31-7) vs. Mansfield Timberview (31-8), Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

Class 4A semifinals: Argyle (32-6) vs. Fredericksburg (33-8), Friday, 3 p.m.

Other Class 6A, 5A and 4A State Semifinals

6A: Cypress Creek (40-0) vs. McKinney (22-12), Friday, 7 p.m.

5A: College Station (32-7) vs. Frisco Liberty (29-11), Thursday, 7 p.m.

4A: Fairfield (33-4) vs. Dallas Lincoln (26-8), Friday, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Finals

5A, 3 p.m.; 4A, 7 p.m.; 6A, 8:30 p.m.