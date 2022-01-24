The fight reportedly broke out around 8:40 p.m. between Harker Heights and Copperas Cove during a conference game, just minutes before the game was over.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Several teens were arrested after a fight broke out during a high school basketball game Jan.18 at Copperas Cove High School, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.

As a result of the investigation, seven people, between the ages of 17 and 19, were charged with riot participation. The people arrested included Terrance Lavar Carter Jr, 19; Dequan Savales Seda, 19; Devon Keon Seda, 18 and four other 17-year-olds. Three others were charged as juveniles.

Video captured part of the incident showing basketball players pushing one another before a group of players, along with spectators from the stands, rushing toward one end of the court and into a hallway.

The Killeen Independent School District said two of the athletes were suspended for the season and 11 athletes were suspended for one game.

"All students identified as partaking in the event will be held accountable according to the KISD Student Code of Conduct and appropriate consequences determined by the Harker Heights High School administration to include suspension from school and discipline hearing for possible placement at DAEP," a statement from KISD said.

As a result of the incident, KISD says it plans on increasing the presence of KISD police officers and 'administrative support' at all remaining home games.