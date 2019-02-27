POTH, Texas — For the 14th time in school history, and the first since 2013, the Poth Pirettes will march into the state tournament hoping to capture a championship.

When walking into the Poth gymnasium, the 13 previous trips are displayed prominently on the walls. It's a reminder for where this program has been and where it has the possibility of going.

“It’s just exciting to be one of those teams," junior forward Catherine Henke said. "We have so many on our walls that have gone to state—it’s incredible to be one of those teams that gets to go to state and play in the Alamodome.”

The town of roughly 2,200 people are proud of its girls; so much so, in fact, that classes are canceled on Thursday. Poth ISD is encouraging as many community members as possible to head to San Antonio and root on the Pirettes.

“We’re overwhelmed. I’m overwhelmed. I know the girls are super excited. Our community is super excited to have them back," head coach Amanda Hemby said.

No player on this team is more than six-feet tall, but that doesn't matter. The squad is riding a 10-game winning streak into state and is bringing a lot of confidence with them.

“We know our whole town is looking on us and stuff, but we’re definitely excited and we’re ready. All of us are ready," junior guard Kyrah Luna said. "I can speak for my whole team when I say we’re more than ready to play.”

Poth plays Woodville at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the Alamodome.