New Braunfels boys basketball head coach is scoring big style points on the court

The Unicorns head coach has become known for his colorful, dapper looks as his team keeps winning.

SAN ANTONIO — Is there a chance he's the best dressed high school boys basketball coach in the great state of Texas?

"Yeah I think so," said New Braunfels Unicorns Head Coach David Brawner. "I mean there's always a chance right?'

I first noticed Coach Brawner last season covering one of their regular season games, and suffice to say his gameday attire caught my attention. He stood out. Colorful. Hip. He had the look.

"I think there's the most variety in what we are doing, and what I'm wearing," he said.

You certainly wouldn't know by going to practice, but attend any Unicorns basketball game and you'll see Coach Brawner's stylish touch on the sidelines. He is the sharp dressed man!

"I've never been scared to be different," he said. And that started in his younger coaching years at Troy High School.

"We were walking through Macy's back when people went to the mall and there was this maroon velvet jacket," he added. Coach Brawner just knew he had to have it. "The kids loved it. The people in Troy loved it. It just went from there. I've had different jackets everywhere I've coached."

And that now includes some New Braunfels blue!

"I tend to favor the royal blue and grey pants," he said. "I went school here. I love royal blue so that tends to be what I do."

The Unicorns made the playoffs with a (28-5) regular season record, and his players have fun with their head coach's choice of wardrobe.

"I really don't like to dress to impress like he does," said guard Jakeryan Villarreal.

And you wouldn't be surprised to know that many fans have commented on his gameday looks, but you'd never guess what group of guys are always impressed when he's wearing his best threads.

"The officials love it," said Brawner. "In fact they get upset when I'm not dressed up."

Coach pleaded the fifth when I suggested that he gets calls when the refs love his sideline look.

And like any coach this is high school competition. The jacket rarely stays on past the first quarter.

"There's a running joke on how long I am going to wear it," he said.

"My parents are always at the game talking about if they won the bet on the over/under on the jacket," said forward Carter Lewis. "The over/under is usually about one minute," said Brawner.

"Take the under," said Lewis.

"We screw up the first possession it is coming off," said Brawner.

But you have to respect the high school coaches that still dawn the full suits these days.

"As long you like what you are wearing I guess everybody else is gonna like it," said assistant coach Grant Richmond.

"As long as we keep winning he can dress as funny as he wants to," said guard Kasen Kreusler.