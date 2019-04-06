SAN ANTONIO — It's the dream of many basketball players to one day suit up for their hometown team. A former San Antonio high school basketball star may be one step closer to realizing that dream.

22-year-old Jordan Murphy, who played basketball while attending Brennan High School in the Northside Independent School District, will reportedly visit the San Antonio Spurs for a workout later this week.

Murphy earned All-state recognition in his senior year at Brennan, during which he averaged 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists. He joined the Minnesota Golden Gophers in 2016, where he set the school's all-time record in rebounds and double-doubles in his four years with the program.

Murphy projects to be a second-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20. The Spurs own the no. 49 pick, as well as the no. 19 and no. 29 pick in the first round.

In addition to this reported workout with the Spurs, Murphy has also met with the Oklahoma City Thunder in May.