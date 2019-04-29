SAN ANTONIO — Spurs great Bruce Bowen is returning to San Antonio!

The three-time NBA champ has been hired as the Boys Varsity Head Basketball Coach at Cornerstone Christian School.

The school announced Bowen's hiring on Friday in a letter posted to their website. In it, they cite Bowen's on-court success as well as his off-court work in the community.

Bowen founded the Bruce Bowen Foundation, which awards scholarships to assist less fortunate youth pursuing higher education.

With the Spurs, Bowen was named to the NBA's All-Defensive team eight times. His #12 jersey was retired in 2012.