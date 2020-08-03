SAN ANTONIO — And then there were three.

Brandeis, Wagner and Cole each won regional titles Saturday to earn berths in the University Interscholastic League boys basketball state tournament this week at the Alamodome.

Wagner is making its third state-tournament appearance in four years and fifth since opening in 2005. Wagner lost in the Class 5A final last year.

The Thunderbirds (35-5) play defending champion Mansfield Timberview (29-8) in the 5A semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. Timberview beat Wagner 77-64 in last year's title game.

The UIL tournament, which moved from Austin to San Antonio in 2015, tips off Thursday morning at the Alamodome and ends Saturday with championship games in all six UIL classifications.

While making the state tournament has become a habit for Wagner, it's a new experience for Brandeis. The Broncos beat Judson 75-68 on Saturday to become the first Brandeis team since the school opened in 2008 to compete at the state level.

Brandeis (33-3) faces defending champion Duncanville (29-5) in the 6A semifinals Friday at 7 p.m.

Cole, the alma mater of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, plays Peaster in the 3A semifinals Thursday at 3 p.m. O'Neal led the Cougars to the Class 3A, now 4A, state championship in 1989. Cole's title capped a 39-0 season.

JaSean Jackson and Journee Phillips scored 20 and 14 points, respectively, to lead Wagner to a 64-48 victory against Harlan in the Region IV-5A title game at Northside Sports Gym.

Wagner, which dropped to 5A at the start of the 2018-19 school year, lost to Cypress Falls 63-57 in the 6A championship game in 2017. The Thunderbirds fell in the 5A (now 6A) state semifinals in 2009 and 2010. Jordan Clarkson and Andre Roberson, both in the NBA now, played on the 2009 and 2010 teams.

UIL Boys Basketball State Tournament

Thursday-Saturday, Alamodome

(Schedule for San Antonio-area teams)

Class 6A semifinals: Brandeis (33-3) vs. Duncanville (29-5), Friday, 7 p.m.

Class 5A semifinals: Wagner (35-5) vs. Mansfield Timberview (29-8), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Class 3A semifinals: Peaster (34-5) vs. Cole (32-6), Thursday, 3 p.m.

Other Class 6A, 5A and 4A State Semifinals

6A: Dickinson (32-5) vs. Wylie (32-7), Friday, 8:30 p.m.

5A: Lancaster (36-1) vs. Fort Bend Hightower (33-5), Thursday, 8:30 p.m.

3A: Coldspring Oakhurst (36-4) vs. Dallas Madisobn (26-8), Thursday, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Finals

3A, 10 a.m.; 5A, 3 p.m.; 6A, 8:30 p.m.

