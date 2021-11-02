Boerne's Stan Leech named to Top 20 Greatest Coaches in Texas History

Leech has been named one of the 20 Greatest Texas High School Basketball Coaches in history by the UIL.

BOERNE, Texas — Former Boerne and Champion High School coach and current athletic director Stan Leech has been named one of the 20 Greatest Texas High School Basketball Coaches in history by the University Interscholastic League (UIL). The UIL unveiled the top 20 coaches on their 100 Greatest Coaches list in celebration of 100 years of UIL Texas high school basketball.

Leech won 833 games in his 32-year coaching career, including 12 district championships and 27 playoff appearances. Leech guided Boerne to the UIL state tournament in 1990 and 2008.

Leech was the head boys’ basketball coach at Boerne High School for 22 seasons and the head boys’ basketball coach at Champion High School for 10 seasons prior to retiring from coaching in 2018. Leech is in his 35th year at Boerne ISD, including his 22nd year as the district Athletic Director.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be named to this prestigious list by the UIL,” Leech said. “To be recognized like this is simply amazing. I am blessed to have had the opportunity to coach many great young men at both Boerne and Champion. I would not be here today without the wonderful student-athletes that I coached, as well as my Assistant Coaches throughout the years. This is simply awesome. Thank you to the UIL for this tremendous honor."