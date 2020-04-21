SAN ANTONIO — The Reagan Rattlers were easily one of the favorites to win the 6A State Baseball Championship, but now that is not going to happen.

Then consider star pitcher Travis Sthele. He’s committed to the University Of Texas, and will likely play pro ball after that, but he’s losing half of March, April, May and into June, and that’s tough on the senior.

"You know it is not ideal, but everyone is going through it, so we all just have to work through it and come back better from this," Sthele said. "Nobody wants to lose their senior year, but I know some guys up north that didn’t get the chance to play this year, so I’m just grateful for the opportunity that we got to play"

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted everything, college recruiting included.

"They (UT) have been setting up calls with the 2020 recruits, and they are in the process that we are. They don’t know what is going to happen, so we are all just trying to figure it out together," said Travis.

If your draft card is good enough, he says he might move right into minor league baseball.

"You know if the situation presents itself, then possibly," Sthele said with a smile. The Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft is scheduled for July, so we’ll see what types of decisions Travis will have to make.

