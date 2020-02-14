SAN ANTONIO — Not only have Alamo Heights's basketball teams not had a home game all season—it hasn't had a home practice all season.

While the teams' new facility is being constructed, the Mules have been practicing at the Alamo Convocation Center and also at Incarnate Word, juggling use of facilities with the college's track, cross country and dance teams.

"There is no running back to the office to grab an iPad, or running back to the office to grab a whistle," said Head coach Andrew Brewer. "If you don't have it with you, you're not using it that day."

