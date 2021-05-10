Holmes focusing on inclusion in spirit programs | Spirit Squad

The Huskies have a huge spirit program, but make sure all members feel included in their organizations.

SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO - The Holmes Huskies are all about inclusion, from dance to cheer they never want one program to feel left out.

"It's important to us because we want everyone to feel the same and not that someone is better than the other," said Nevaeh Lopez, sophomore Holmes Pep Squad Captain.

"This is supposed to be our safe space, a place for us to go to get away from other things that are happening in our lives", said Jasmine Candelaria, senior Holmes Goldies Social Leader.

Whether it's in the hallways or on the field, the program prides themselves on coming together as one.

"We just support each other in everything that we do. If one of us is performing or all of us is performing, we are always there supporting one another", said Dustan Hernandez, junior Holmes Pep Squad Alfa Leader.

At Holmes High School, it's not about individual success but team success.

"In order to have a strong, beautiful team, we have to come together, it's the main goal, not just in school but in the community, is to come together as one union", said Hernandez.

"When you feel outed out, you don't feel like doing much, but when you feel included, you want to do it, you want to get into it", said Lopez.

"Even though we may come from different backgrounds, different sports, different extra curriculars, we are all here together as one and here to support the same teams", said Candelaria.