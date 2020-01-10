2020 HS Football Preview: SA area teams get delayed start on season

KENS 5 breaks down the teams, players, coaches, and storylines to watch during this high school football season.

SAN ANTONIO — We're breaking down the teams, players, coaches, and storylines to watch during this high school football season.

6A District 27

For the first time in 13 years, Clemens was able to win a district title last season. They will have to replace a couple of star defensive players, but senior quarterback Max DiDomenico will lead a prolific offense primed for a return to the playoffs. Judson Rockets will be a force as they make a run towards a state championship, even after the UIL denied two major transfers.

6A District 28

One of the most puzzling moves in the UIL realignment was sending Brandeis out of the Northside district. That’s a whole discussion for another day, but the Broncos should be the favorites to win the district against a new cast of characters. Reagan, meanwhile, could make some serious noise in 2020 as long as the defense holds up with some new faces.

6A District 29

Harlan gets a bump up from 5A to 6A this season. The Hawks, littered with juniors in 2019, took an undefeated season into a tremendous regional contest against Wagner. After a 9-3 record last season, Brennan is definitely in the hunt for a district title this season. Sophomore quarterback Ashton Dubose is very talented and his team has speed all over the field to help him move the offense in a variety of ways.

5A District 12 D-I

Vets Memorial lost players to the likes of UTEP, Mary Hardin-Baylor and Cal Poly. The Patriots need to replenish talent on the field, but there are still some studs flying around. Seguin Matadors are looking to make the playoffs for the third time in as many years.

5A District 13 D-I

Brackenridge Eagles hope to send off longtime head coach Willie Hall with a district title, and it is very possible with some of the players he has returning in 2020. Expect these kids flying all over the field with tremendous speed at skill positions.

Burbank Bulldogs are going to be a tough bunch in 2020. With seven returners on offense and eight returners on defense, the experience is there.

5A District 14 D-I

Southside Cardinals are the favorites in District 14 entering the 2020 season. Having Caleb Camarillo and Micah Young, both all-state selections in 2019, certainly helps. 2019, meanwhile, was a down year for Southwest Dragons, but they should be right there with Southside competing for a district championship.

5A District 15 D-II

Boerne Champion Chargers are coming off a historic season in 2019 and will still be a problem in the district for most opponents. While they lost some talent -- quarterback Luke Boyers is at TCU starting his baseball career and Bowen Floyd is at Utah State -- the beef up front is intimidating.

