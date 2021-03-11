Harlandale Golden Dancers have strength in numbers | Spirit Squad

The Golden Dancers used to count their ranks on one hand. Now they have more members then they know what to do with.

SAN ANTONIO — If you ask about the Golden Dancers from a few years ago, you would see a completely different team from today's crew.

"My freshman year we had four to six girls, and over the past few years we've had 20 to 30 girls," said Bianca Rodriguez, Golden Dancers senior captain.

"The past four years we definitely have grown a lot as a team," added Co-captain Victoria Johansen.

That growth is a result of their head coach's efforts.

"Building that culture, I feel, was a good thing for us because that helped people be more interested in us, like, 'Oh, they're having fun out there,'" said Jayme Munoz, Golden Dancers head coach.

"Now that we have 24 girls, we are more known," Johansen said. "We do a lot of outside stuff so it gets our name out. People know Golden Dancers, or (that) we're Harlandale, and that's a lot different from our freshman year."

The blossoming of the team's reputation wasn't an overnight success; it took years of hard work and dedication.

"I saw us become more confident in ourselves, because our coach was able to take us when we were little and grow us as individuals," Rodriguez said.

"Most schools, the dancers come in with technical training. So I had to build it from the ground up," Munoz added. "Most of them don't have studio training and they are already in high school, so we felt like we were a little bit behind. But they have grown exponentially in the past few years."