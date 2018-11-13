SAN ANTONIO — The Harlan Hawks are not messing around in their first varsity football season.

A team that went 3-7 just one year ago while playing a JV schedule has turned everything around in time for their first playoff appearance.

Now the priority is grabbing their first playoff win.

"I mean, it would mean a lot for us to go out and win this game in our first year," junior wide receiver Jacory Logan said. "We just need to go out, do what our coaches taught us and keep doing us."

The team has plenty of confidence, but thiking the inaugural season was going to turn out this well? No one saw it coming.

"Are we surprised a little bit? Yeah, absolutely," head coach Eddie Salas said. "But, to be here now, I tell the kids, 'You belong here. Now lets play.'"

Sometimes when everything is happening so fast, there's no time to get nervous.

From the portable to the playoffs in less than 22 months. PLAYOFF BOUND!! Great day to be a HAWK! @HarlanHawks_FB pic.twitter.com/k8QVMQVhce — Harlan Volleyball (@HarlanHawks_VB) November 9, 2018

"You would think there would be a lot of mental hurdles for us being new, but for our kids...everything is exciting. They're ready," Salas said. "They practice hard, work, pay attention to details—so let's go have fun and enjoy the moment."

Harlan plays Sam Houston on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Farris Stadium.

© 2018 KENS