SAN ANTONIO — Harlan High School will not play in its state playoff football game, according to a statement posted on the Northside ISD's Facebook page.

The decision to cancel the December 11 game against United South was made following consultation with San Antonio Metro Health.

The post stated that "multiple individuals associated with the Harlan HS team have confirmed COVID cases or have been quarantined as a result of potential exposure."