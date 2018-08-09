SAN ANTONIO — The rainy weather could only delay, not deter, what would prove to be another awesome Friday night under the stadium lights.

Week 2 of the high school football season was in high gear, as the Reagan Rattlers and the Steele Knights, two teams with winning traditions, went head-to-head. The Knights overcame a halftime deficit to a late victory over the Rattlers, 35-30.

Week 2 also showcased some out-of-conference action, with the Clemens Buffaloes facing off against the MacArthur Brahmas. MacArthur proved to be outmatched as the Buffaloes charged ahead to a shutout victory over the Brahmas; final score was 27-0.

Two strong defenses took over the matchup between the Memorial Minutemen and Burbank Bulldogs, and Burbank took a 3-0 lead into halftime. The Bulldogs were able to put together some scoring drives in the second half while keeping Memorial out of the end zone, eventually defeating the Minutemen 20-0.

Jefferson got their first look at the Southwest Legacy Titans. The Titans got on the board first, but the Mustangs scored on their next possession with a 60-yard run and didn't look back, edging out Southwest Legacy 30-20.

The Boerne Champion Chargers shutout the Veterans Memorial Patriots in the second half to win, 38-21 on Friday night at Rutledge Stadium.

Warren took on Brennan in a District 28-6A matchup. Brennan took an early 14-0 lead, but Warren scored three straight touchdowns to take the lead, eventually winning 33-21.

In their matchup against Harlandale, the South-San Indians took the opening kickoff to the house, but the Wildcats came roaring back to tie the game. That would prove to be the only scoring effort for Harlandale, who were defeated by the Indians 17-7.

