Here are just some of the big games that highlighted the fourth week of Friday Night Football:

The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium.

HS FOOTBALL: Steele vs. Judson
01 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
02 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
03 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
04 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
05 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
06 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
07 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
08 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
09 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
10 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
11 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
12 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
13 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
14 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
15 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
16 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
17 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
18 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
19 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
20 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
21 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
22 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
23 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
24 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
25 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
26 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
27 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
28 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
29 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
30 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
31 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
32 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
33 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
34 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
35 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
36 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
37 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
38 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
39 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
40 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
41 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
42 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
43 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
44 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
45 / 45
The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)

The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium.

HS FOOTBALL: Madison vs. Churchill
01 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
02 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
03 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
04 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
05 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
06 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
07 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
08 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
09 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
10 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
11 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
12 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
13 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
14 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
15 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
16 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
17 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
18 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
19 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
20 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
21 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
22 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
23 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
24 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
25 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
26 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
27 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
28 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
29 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
30 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
31 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
32 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
33 / 33
The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)

The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium.

HS FOOTBALL: Reagan vs. Johnson
01 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
02 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
03 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
04 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
05 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
06 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
07 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
08 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
09 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
10 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
11 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
12 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
13 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
14 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
15 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
16 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
17 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
18 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
19 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
20 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
21 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
22 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
23 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
24 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
25 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
26 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
27 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
28 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
29 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
30 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
31 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
32 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
33 / 33
The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)

The New Braunfels Unicorns defeated the Canyon Cougars, 33-19, at Cougar Stadium.

Here are some more highlights from Joe Reinagel, plus a look at our pregame tailgate party with the Burbank Bulldogs!

© 2018 KENS