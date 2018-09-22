Here are just some of the big games that highlighted the fourth week of Friday Night Football:

The Judson Rockets rolled up the yards and soared past the Steele Knights, 58-21, in a district showdown at Rutledge Stadium.

HS FOOTBALL: Steele vs. Judson

The Madison Mavericks had no problem in a 49-17 drubbing of the Churchill Chargers at Comalander Stadium.

HS FOOTBALL: Madison vs. Churchill

The Reagan Rattlers pulled out a victory over the Johnson Jaguars, 34-28, in a district match-up at Heroes Stadium.

HS FOOTBALL: Reagan vs. Johnson

The New Braunfels Unicorns defeated the Canyon Cougars, 33-19, at Cougar Stadium.

Here are some more highlights from Joe Reinagel, plus a look at our pregame tailgate party with the Burbank Bulldogs!

© 2018 KENS