SAN ANTONIO — It was a strange Friday night with all of the area's 6A teams having the week off, but that did not stop the action with plenty of big games on the schedule.

Here are just some of the big games that highlighted the sixth week of Friday Night Football:

The newest members of the Southwest District, the Legacy Titans, was looking to get into the win column but couldn’t get past the Laredo Martin Tigers. Tigers win, 41-7.

Turnovers hurt the Antonian Apaches in their matchup versus the Boerne Greyhounds. The Greyhounds win 41-20 behind a strong defensive effort.

Photos: Boerne Greyhounds defeat Antonian Apaches 41-20
01 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
02 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
03 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
04 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
05 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
06 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
07 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
08 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
09 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
10 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
11 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
12 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
13 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
14 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
15 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
16 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
17 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
18 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
19 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
20 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
21 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
22 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
23 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
24 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
25 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
26 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
27 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
28 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
29 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
30 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
31 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
32 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
33 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
34 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
35 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com
36 / 36
David Olmos (davidolmosphotography.com) / Special to Kens5.com

Tuloso-Midway brought their 2-2 record to Southside to battle the 3-1 Cardinals, but couldn’t stop the big plays from the birds, including a 95-yard scoring play in the 1st quarter. Southside blows out the Warriors/Cherokees, 55-3.

The McCollum Cowboys continue to struggle, dropping tonight’s game against Eagle Pass Winn, 37-17.

The Veterans Memorial Patriots shut out Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium.

PHOTOS: Veterans Memorial defeat Highlands 41-0
01 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
02 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
03 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
04 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
05 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
06 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
07 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
08 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
09 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
10 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
11 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
12 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
13 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
14 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
15 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
16 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
17 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
18 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
19 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
20 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
21 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
22 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
23 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
24 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
25 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
26 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
27 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
28 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
29 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5
30 / 30
The Veterans Memorial Patriots defeated the Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium on Friday, October 5, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5

The Wagner Thunderbirds were firing on all cylinders in their game against the Brackenridge Eagles. The Thunderbirds rolled past the Eagles 75-7.

The Burbank Bulldogs blanked the Jefferson Mustangs in a classic matchup at Alamo Stadium, 27-0.

Here are some more highlights from Joe Reinagel, plus a look at our pregame tailgate party with the Brackenridge Eagles!

© 2018 KENS