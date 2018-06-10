SAN ANTONIO — It was a strange Friday night with all of the area's 6A teams having the week off, but that did not stop the action with plenty of big games on the schedule.

Here are just some of the big games that highlighted the sixth week of Friday Night Football:

The newest members of the Southwest District, the Legacy Titans, was looking to get into the win column but couldn’t get past the Laredo Martin Tigers. Tigers win, 41-7.

Turnovers hurt the Antonian Apaches in their matchup versus the Boerne Greyhounds. The Greyhounds win 41-20 behind a strong defensive effort.

Photos: Boerne Greyhounds defeat Antonian Apaches 41-20

Tuloso-Midway brought their 2-2 record to Southside to battle the 3-1 Cardinals, but couldn’t stop the big plays from the birds, including a 95-yard scoring play in the 1st quarter. Southside blows out the Warriors/Cherokees, 55-3.

The McCollum Cowboys continue to struggle, dropping tonight’s game against Eagle Pass Winn, 37-17.

The Veterans Memorial Patriots shut out Highlands Owls 41-0 at Rutledge Stadium.

PHOTOS: Veterans Memorial defeat Highlands 41-0

The Wagner Thunderbirds were firing on all cylinders in their game against the Brackenridge Eagles. The Thunderbirds rolled past the Eagles 75-7.

The Burbank Bulldogs blanked the Jefferson Mustangs in a classic matchup at Alamo Stadium, 27-0.

Here are some more highlights from Joe Reinagel, plus a look at our pregame tailgate party with the Brackenridge Eagles!

© 2018 KENS