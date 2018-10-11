SAN ANTONIO — Playoff berths were on the line in San Antonio this Friday, and teams fought it out on the field, vying for postseason positions.

Here are just some of the big games that highlighted this week's Friday Night Football:

The Madison Mavericks defeated the Johnson Jaguars 49-28 to clinch the district championship, the team's first title since 2012.

The Churchill Chargers faced off against their rivals Roosevelt Roughriders for a chance at postseason play. The Chargers squeaked out a close win 24-20.

The Clemens Buffalos needed a win to join the postseason party, but they were going against a juggernaut Judson Rockets team that's been at the top of the class all year. Judson steamrolled the Buffalos 49-7.

The Southwest Dragons decided to spot Eagle Pass Winn an early two points on a bad snap that led to a safety. They were able to overcome the early mistake, however, and defeated Eagle Pass Winn 17-15 in a defensive struggle.

The McCollum Cowboys took on the Harlandale Indians in the 55th Frontier Bowl. This year's matchup was all Indians, who made their way into the postseason by blanking the Cowboys 54-0.

© 2018 KENS