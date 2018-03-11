Lots of important games are being played this time of year as teams jockey for prime playoff positions. Here are some highlights from the big Friday night matchups across San Antonio...

The Reagan Rattlers held off the MacArthur Brahmas for a 41-33 district victory at Comalander Stadium:

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Reagan holds off MacArthur
The Reagan Rattlers held off the MacArthur Brahmas for a 41-33 district victory on Friday night, Nov. 2, 2018, at Comalander Stadium. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)
The Reagan Rattlers held off the MacArthur Brahmas for a 41-33 district victory on Friday night, Nov. 2, 2018, at Comalander Stadium. (David Olmos davidolmosphotography.com / Special to Kens5.com)

The New Braunfels Unicorns edged past the Clemens Buffaloes, 26-23, in a district game at Lehnhoff Stadium:

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: New Braunfels edges out Clemens
The New Braunfels Unicorns edged past the Clemens Buffaloes, 26-23, in a district game on Friday night, Nov. 2, 2018, at Lehnhoff Stadium. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)
The New Braunfels Unicorns edged past the Clemens Buffaloes, 26-23, in a district game on Friday night, Nov. 2, 2018, at Lehnhoff Stadium. (Antonio Morano bit.ly/XR79FT / Special to Kens5.com)

The Wagner Thunderbirds romped past Veterans Memorial, 56-7, in a district matchup at Rutledge Stadium:

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Wagner romps past Veterans Memorial
The Wagner Thunderbirds romped past Veterans Memorial, 56-7, in a district matchup Friday night, Nov. 2, 2018, at Rutledge Stadium. (Miguel Esparza / Special to Kens5.com)
The Wagner Thunderbirds romped past Veterans Memorial, 56-7, in a district matchup Friday night, Nov. 2, 2018, at Rutledge Stadium. (Miguel Esparza / Special to Kens5.com)

The Steele Knights defeated the Canyon Cougars, 44-14, at Cougar Stadium in New Braunfels:

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Steele zooms past NB Canyon
The Steele Knights defeated the Canyon Cougars, 44-14, at Cougar Stadium in New Braunfels on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5 (bit.ly/2LOyvdB)
The Steele Knights defeated the Canyon Cougars, 44-14, at Cougar Stadium in New Braunfels on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Photos by Dan Dunn/Special to KENS5 (bit.ly/2LOyvdB)

Here are some extra highlights from Joe Reinagel:

