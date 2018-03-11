Lots of important games are being played this time of year as teams jockey for prime playoff positions. Here are some highlights from the big Friday night matchups across San Antonio...

The Reagan Rattlers held off the MacArthur Brahmas for a 41-33 district victory at Comalander Stadium:

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Reagan holds off MacArthur

The New Braunfels Unicorns edged past the Clemens Buffaloes, 26-23, in a district game at Lehnhoff Stadium:

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: New Braunfels edges out Clemens

The Wagner Thunderbirds romped past Veterans Memorial, 56-7, in a district matchup at Rutledge Stadium:

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Wagner romps past Veterans Memorial

The Steele Knights defeated the Canyon Cougars, 44-14, at Cougar Stadium in New Braunfels:

FOOTBALL PHOTOS: Steele zooms past NB Canyon

Here are some extra highlights from Joe Reinagel:

