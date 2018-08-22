The high school football season is almost here. And with that beginning, the atmosphere changes all across Texas.

Friday night lights serve as a beacon of a part of the culture that goes beyond a game. And no matter how many seasons a kid has played or how many years a coach has been manning the sidelines, every game still feels special.

KENS 5 sports reporter Vinnie Vinzetta asked the head coaches of many of the high school football programs across the San Antonio area what makes Friday nights so special to them, and what keeps them coming back for more.

