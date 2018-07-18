We’re getting so close to turning on the Friday night lights for high school football season.

This year, the San Antonio area will have a new player in the mix at Judson ISD, the Patriots of Veterans Memorial. And ironically, they’re led by a head coach that is quite familiar with the district.

KENS 5’s Vinnie Vinzetta sat down with Richard Mendoza, the Patriots’ new head coach, who played for the Judson Rockets and previously coached at Wagner.

In fact, Coach Mendoza choked up talking about what it was like playing for legendary Judson coach DW Rutledge.

“I have one picture that’s above my desk [that I see] every day, and it’s Coach Rutledge’s,” he said, choking back tears. “It means a lot to me just because I wouldn’t be here without those influences.”

