After the heat and the rain as well as mugginess and flooding that had defined the first few weeks of the high school football season, you couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful day for football than Thursday night.
The O’Connor Panthers continued their undefeated season with a dominant 42-0 win over the Taft Raiders.
The Veterans Memorial Patriots got a big win at Rutledge Stadium, beating the Brackenridge Eagles 28-2. The Patriots improved to 3-0 in district play while Brack suffered its first district loss.
PHOTOS: Veterans Memorial vs. Brackenridge
The East Central Hornets pulled off an incredible second half comeback against New Braunfels, outscoring the Unicorns 20-5 after the break to win 23-12. East Central is now 2-0 in district while New Braunfels falls to 1-1.
PHOTOS: East Central vs. New Braunfels
Finally, the Harlan Hawks opened district play with a big 41-7 win over the McCollum Cowboys. Harlan is now 4-1 on the season while McCollum is stuck at 0-5.