The Brennan Bears and Taft Raiders are two teams headed in opposite directions to start the season. After starting the season 0-2, Brennan has pulled even at 2-2 following their Thursday night 49-12 victory over Taft. Meanwhile, the Raiders are 2-2 after starting the season 2-0.

PHOTOS: BRENNAN VS. TAFT

PHOTOS: Brennan blows out Taft at home to improve to 2-0
The Brennan Bears improve to 2-2 on the year after blowing out the Taft Raiders 49-12 at Farris Stadium on Thursday, September 20, 2018. Photos by Miguel Esparza / Special to KENS5.com
Meanwhile, Highlands got its first win of the season, shutting out the Jefferson Mustangs 20-0 at home. Jefferson falls to 1-3 after that loss.

Finally, the Boerne handed Harlandale its first loss as the Greyhounds blew out the Indians at home 34-7.

